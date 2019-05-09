shows
CMT Campfire Sessions
CMT Crossroads
CMT Documentary Films
CMT Hot 20 Countdown
CMT Storytellers
CMT Summer Camp: Little Big Town
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Skyville Live
CMT Music Awards
All Shows
Pluto TV
Music
CMT Artists of the Year
CMT Crossroads
CMT Hot 20 Countdown
CMT Music Awards
CMT Music 12 Pack Countdown
CMT Next Women of Country
Music Videos
Let Freedom Sing!
CMT Music Hub
shows
CMT Campfire Sessions
CMT Crossroads
CMT Documentary Films
CMT Hot 20 Countdown
CMT Storytellers
CMT Summer Camp: Little Big Town
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Skyville Live
CMT Music Awards
All Shows
Full Episodes
Pluto TV
TV Schedule
Live TV
Music
CMT Artists of the Year
CMT Crossroads
CMT Hot 20 Countdown
CMT Music Awards
CMT Music 12 Pack Countdown
CMT Next Women of Country
Music Videos
Let Freedom Sing!
CMT Music Hub
news
Brett Eldredge on Using a Flip Phone and Living in the Moment
09/05/2019
Brett Eldredge sits down with Cody to explain how switching over to a flip phone has made him more present and less likely to escape into meaningless time-wasters.
More
Watching
Exclusive
01:17
Brett Eldredge on Using a Flip Phone and Living in the Moment
Brett Eldredge sits down with Cody to explain how switching over to a flip phone has made him more present and less likely to escape into meaningless time-wasters.
09/05/2019