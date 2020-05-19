Hit Story: Jason Aldean - "We Back"

05/19/2020

Jason Aldean recounts how a chance phone call from Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line led to the single "We Back," a song that hooked him halfway through his first listen.

Hit Story: Jason Aldean - "We Back"

