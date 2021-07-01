CMT Music Videos

Presley & Taylor - "Everybody Sees It"

03/22/2021

Country music sister duo Presley & Taylor sing about a possible romantic connection between friends in the music video for their song "Everybody Sees It," directed by Brian Vaughan.

03:05

Josh Dorr - "Girl Talk"

Josh Dorr plays guitar and cozies up to his partner in the video for his 2020 single "Girl Talk."
01/07/2021
02:56

Canaan Smith - "Cabin in the Woods"

Canaan Smith finds some peace of mind among the wilderness in his music video for "Cabin in the Woods."
01/08/2021
03:25

Joe Hanson - "Head Over Wheels"

Joe Hanson reminisces about his first car and the memories he made with it in the music video for "Head Over Wheels."
01/11/2021
02:59

The Shires featuring Lauren Alaina - "Lightning Strikes"

Lauren Alaina lends her voice to this updated version of The Shires's song about what could have been -- and still might be -- in the music video for "Lightning Strikes."
01/25/2021
02:51

Chapel Hart - "I Will Follow"

Chapel Hart sings about following your dreams in the music video for their song "I Will Follow," featuring footage from their lives on the road.
02/05/2021
03:06

Chuck Wicks - "Old with You"

Chuck Wicks embraces his luck in love with wife Kasi Williams in this music video for "Old with You" directed by Marcel Chagnon.
02/14/2021
03:29

Jennifer Smestad - "Half the Man"

Jennifer Smestad reflects on her expectations for a partner and how much she loves her father in the music video for "Half the Man."
02/24/2021
04:06

Leigh Nash and Ruby Amanfu - "Good Trouble"

In the video for "Good Trouble," Leigh Nash and Ruby Amanfu address the racial divide and conflicting realities of white and Black people in America.
02/25/2021
03:59

Strung Like a Horse - "Till the Wheels Fall Off"

Strung Like a Horse face a series of mishaps as they bike through town in the music video for "Till the Wheels Fall Off."
03/03/2021
04:33

Clint Roberts - "Nothing Left to Say"

Clint Roberts contemplates an uncertain future in the music video for his song "Nothing Left to Say" from his album "Rose Songs."
03/19/2021
03:39

03:00

The Kentucky Gentlemen - "Vibin'"

Country duo The Kentucky Gentlemen uncork some good vibes in the music video for their song "Vibin'."
03/26/2021
02:59

Sacha - "Standards"

Sacha lays down the law in the music video for "Standards" directed by Travis Didluck.
03/31/2021
03:17

Miko Marks - "We Are Here"

Flint, Michigan-born singer Miko Marks reflects on how her hometown persevered in the aftermath of the water crisis in the music video for her powerful single "We Are Here."
04/09/2021
04:24

Randy Rogers Band and La Maquinaria Nortena - "Chupacabra"

In the video for "Chupacabra," Randy Rogers recalls the night he and his band stumbled on a new groove with its own signature dance.
05/05/2021
02:22

The Reklaws featuring Sacha - "What the Truck"

The Reklaws and Sacha need an escape from mundane city life in the music video for their song "What the Truck."
06/14/2021
02:42

Kaylee Rose - "Greenville"

Miami singer-songwriter Kaylee Rose is unsure where her relationship is headed in the music video for her single "Greenville."
06/29/2021
03:31

Ashlie Amber - "Open"

Ashlie Amber takes the wheel and heads for the horizon in the music video for her single "Open," directed by Jerry Ghionis.
07/05/2021
04:14

Hailey Steele - "Raggedy Ann"

Singer-songwriter Hailey Steele rejects the idea of a "picket white life" in the music video for her single "Raggedy Ann," directed by Brooke Boling.
07/12/2021
04:23

Leigh Nash & Stephen Wilson Jr. - "Made For This"

Wife and husband duo Leigh Nash and Stephen Wilson Jr. weather through the highs and lows of love in their music video for "Made for This."
07/23/2021
03:35

Jenna Paulette - "Country in the Girl"

After her ex moves on with a Southern transplant, Texas native Jenna Paulette informs him authentic country roots can't be faked in this music video for "Country in the Girl."
07/26/2021