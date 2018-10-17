2018 CMT Artists of the Year Honoree: Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman
10/17/2018
Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman give shoutouts to their bandmates, family and CMT's Next Women of Country at 2018's CMT Artists of the Year event.
2018 CMT Artists of the Year2018 CMT Artists of the Year Honoree: Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert gives thanks and celebrates women in country music as she accepts her CMT Artists of the Year honor.
10/17/2018
2018 CMT Artists of the YearRelive the Biggest Moments from 2018's CMT Artists of the Year Ceremony
The stars were out in full force to celebrate Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Carrie Underwood, Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman and Hillary Scott.
10/17/2018
2018 CMT Artists of the Year2018 CMT Artists of the Year Honoree: Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood thanks women throughout the country music industry as she accepts her 2018 CMT Artists of the Year trophy.
10/17/2018
2018 CMT Artists of the Year2018 CMT Artist of a Lifetime Award Recipient: Loretta Lynn
Actress Sissy Spacek, who starred in the film "Coal Miner's Daughter," accepts the 2018 CMT Artists of a Lifetime Award on behalf of her friend Loretta Lynn.
10/17/2018
2018 CMT Artists of the Year2018 CMT Artists of the Year Honoree: Hillary Scott
Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott shares her appreciation for her family and bandmates as she's named one of 2018's CMT Artists of the Year.
10/17/2018
2018 CMT Artists of the Year2018 CMT Artists of the Year Honoree: Maren Morris
Maren Morris encourages country music fans to be brave and speak their truth as she's honored at 2018's CMT Artists of the Year ceremony.
10/17/2018