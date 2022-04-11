CATCH EVERY GUITAR RIFF ON PARAMOUNT+
news
Madeline Edwards - "Mama, Dolly, Jesus"
11/04/2022
In the music video for "Mama, Dolly, Jesus," Madeline Edwards makes it clear there are only three people whose approval she cares about --and you're definitely not one of them.
More
Watching
Performance
02:56
Madeline Edwards - "Mama, Dolly, Jesus"
In the music video for "Mama, Dolly, Jesus," Madeline Edwards makes it clear there are only three people whose approval she cares about --and you're definitely not one of them.
11/04/2022
