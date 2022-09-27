CMT Music Videos
Lindsay Ell - "Sweet Spot"
05/10/2023
Lindsay Ell works her magic on the guitar as she sets the stage for a colorful, chilled-out performance of her track "Sweet Spot."
Performance
04:14
LeAnn Rimes - "spaceship"CMT Music Videos
LeAnn Rimes showcases her powerhouse vocals in the stripped-down music video for "spaceship," a song from her new studio album "god's work."
09/27/2022
Performance
03:58
Presley & Taylor and Haley Mae Campbell - "Never Not a Good Time"CMT Music Videos
The ladies of Presley & Taylor join Haley Mae Campbell at a rocking bar to get the party going in the video for their ferociously feel-good song "Never Not a Good Time."
02/03/2023
Performance
03:10
Michael Warren - "Another Round"CMT Music Videos
Michael Warren hopes the night never ends in the music video for "Another Round," an acoustic ballad about cherishing the little moments with that special someone.
02/15/2023
Performance
03:09
Kalsey Kulyk - "Ain't Enough Whiskey"CMT Music Videos
Not even whiskey can convince Kalsey Kulyk to rekindle her romance with an old flame in the video for "Ain't Enough Whiskey."
02/22/2023
Performance
03:51
Mike Gossin featuring Cheyenne Kimball - "Let's Ride"CMT Music Videos
Singer-songwriter Mike Gossin and his former Gloriana bandmate Cheyenne Kimball evoke a sense of happy nostalgia in the music video for their tune "Let's Ride."
03/27/2023
Performance
03:37
Doug Seegers - "Rescue Somebody"CMT Music Videos
Doug Seegers walks the streets of Nashville looking for opportunities to make a difference in the video for "Rescue Somebody."
03/29/2023
Performance
03:40
Jackson Dean - "Fearless"CMT Music Videos
Jackson Dean takes a walk on the wild side of life in the music video for "Fearless," a song about how love brings out his vulnerable side.
04/03/2023
Performance
02:44
MaRynn Taylor - "Make You Mine"CMT Music Videos
MaRynn Taylor can't wait to give her whole heart to her enchanting new love interest in the cheerful visualizer for her new song "Make You Mine."
04/04/2023
Performance
02:44
Emily Ann Roberts - "He Set Her Off"CMT Music Videos
Emily Ann Roberts gets her hair done as she tells of a woman scorned and out for revenge in the music video for her song "He Set Her Off."
04/25/2023
Performance
03:38
Christian Lopez - "Girl & a Gun"CMT Music Videos
Christian Lopez explores Hollywood and the California desert while reflecting on the woman he loves in the video for "Girl & a Gun."
05/12/2023
