CMT Music Videos
Andrew Farriss - "You Are My Rock"
08/18/2022
Andrew Farriss, a founding member of the Australian rock band INXS, shows gratitude to someone who is always there for him in the music video for his single "You Are My Rock."
More
Watching
Performance
03:32
CMT Music VideosWade Bowen - "When Love Comes Around"
Wade Bowen sings about unending devotion in the music video for his song "When Love Comes Around," from his EP "Where Phones Don't Work."
11/11/2021
Performance
03:24
CMT Music VideosCamille Parker - "The Flame"
Camille Parker sings about always being in pursuit of an unattainable love in the music video for her song "The Flame," directed by Tom Flynn.
11/18/2021
Performance
03:38
CMT Music VideosKristian Bush - "Hunt Dog Hunt"
Singer-songwriter Kristian Bush is a man who clearly enjoys the chase in the music video for his chirpy new single "Hunt Dog Hunt," directed by David Colón.
11/19/2021
Performance
03:29
CMT Music VideosStephanie Jacques - "Because of That"
Stephanie Jacques directs this music video for "Because of That," a song of hope and perseverance in the face of systemic racism against and murders of Black people.
11/22/2021
Performance
03:22
CMT Music VideosTiffany Woys - "About Love"
Tiffany Woys explains the feelings of falling in love in her own unique way in the music video for "About Love."
12/07/2021
Performance
03:00
CMT Music VideosRobby Johnson - "Tryin' to Get Over You"
Robby Johnson sings about dwelling on a lost love at the bar in the video for "Tryin' to Get Over You" from his 2022 album "Alive Right Now."
01/24/2022
Performance
03:18
CMT Music VideosSarah Darling - "Pretender"
Sarah Darling travels through the desert alone as she starts over after a love gone wrong in the video for her track "Pretender," about the one she left behind.
02/09/2022
Performance
03:08
CMT Music VideosBlane Howard - "Boot 'N' Rally"
Blane Howard plays for a buzzing bar crowd in his music video for "Boot 'N' Rally," a catchy song about pulling yourself up by your cowboy bootstraps.
05/23/2022
Performance
03:21
CMT Music VideosFaren Rachels - "Had to Be There"
Faren Rachels sings about the pain of a parent who isn't around for their children's formative moments in the music video for her song "Had to Be There."
07/12/2022
Performance
04:31
CMT Music VideosCalling Cadence - "Good Day"
Calling Cadence fills a stripped-down stage with their hearty sound in the music video for "Good Day," a foot-stomping fusion of funk, country and rock.
07/27/2022