Cole Swindell - "Love You Too Late"
07/30/2019
Cole Swindell pines for the one he let get away with "Love You Too Late" in this music video directed by Sam Siske.
Performance
04:41
CMT Music VideosLukas Nelson & Promise of the Real - "Bad Case"
Country rockers Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real perform "Bad Case" off their 2019 album "Turn Off the News (Build a Garden)."
07/02/2019
Performance
02:51
CMT Music VideosLeah Turner -"Blah Blah Blah"
Country artist Leah Turner is the picture of female empowerment as she sings and dances to the beat of her up-tempo song "Blah Blah Blah."
07/11/2019
Performance
02:59
CMT Music VideosRadio Romance - "Like the Moon"
Radio Romance showcases their soulful vocals and instrumental chops with an upbeat performance of "Like the Moon."
07/16/2019
Performance
02:50
CMT Music VideosKaylee Bell - "Keith"
Kaylee Bell looks back fondly on her time with a former love in the music video for her song "Keith."
07/16/2019
Performance
04:02
CMT Music VideosAlana Springsteen - "Always Gonna Love You"
Alana Springsteen embraces young love in this Slater Goodson-directed music video for "Always Gonna Love You."
07/16/2019
Performance
02:35
CMT Music VideosSavannah Keyes - "Ghost"
Savannah Keyes explores her commitment issues and tendency to disappear without a trace in her video for "Ghost."
07/16/2019
Performance
03:18
CMT Music VideosKalsey Kulyk - "Bad Liar"
Kalsey Kulyk displays her effortless vocals and shows lots of sass as she performs her latest single "Bad Liar."
07/17/2019
Performance
02:55
CMT Music VideosKatie Austin - "Got Me Like"
Katie Austin revels in newfound love in her "Got Me Like" music video directed by Quinton Cook.
07/22/2019
Performance
02:43
CMT Music VideosOlivia Lane - "So Good It Hurts"
Olivia Lane's man knows how to turn heads in this music video for her song "So Good It Hurts."
07/25/2019
Performance
03:19
CMT Music VideosSarah Ames - "Good at Goodbye"
Sarah Ames proves she's better off after a breakup in her feisty music video for "Good at Goodbye," directed by Cam Mackey.
07/29/2019
Music Video
03:37
Performance
03:45
CMT Music VideosSasha McVeigh - "Rock Bottom"
Sasha McVeigh embraces her highs and lows in this music video for "Rock Bottom" directed by Quinton Cook.
08/05/2019
Performance
02:55
CMT Music VideosMaybe April - "Truth Is"
The women of Maybe April take a different approach to a breakup in their music video for "Truth Is" from their album "The Other Side."
08/07/2019
Performance
04:28
CMT Music VideosRayne Johnson - "Front Seat"
Rayne Johnson performs his song "Front Seat" for a woman whose boyfriend would rather have one of his buddies riding shotgun.
08/14/2019
Performance
04:14
CMT Music VideosAdairs Run - "I'm Good for It"
In the music video for Adairs Run's song "I'm Good for It," a woman in a bad relationship hopes to find something better.
08/20/2019
Performance
03:00
CMT Music VideosJackson Michelson - "One at a Time"
Jackson Michelson sings about the early stages of a blossoming romance in the music video for his song "One at a Time."
08/21/2019
Performance
03:14
CMT Music VideosLucas Hoge - "That'll Be the Day"
In the music video for his song "That'll Be the Day," Lucas Hoge looks forward to when the love of his life will make him want to stop living like a bachelor.
08/22/2019
Performance
03:43
CMT Music VideosSarah Ames - "Stoned"
Sarah Ames is as sassy as she wants to be in the music video for her upbeat single "Stoned."
08/27/2019
Performance
03:15
CMT Music VideosJessie G - "Whatever This Is"
Jessie G goofs around with her band in this music video for her song "Whatever This Is" directed by Troy Jackson.
09/05/2019
Performance
04:11
CMT Music VideosMatt Kennon - "Love Is Stronger"
Matt Kennon sings about keeping hope alive in the powerful music video for his song "Love Is Stronger."
09/10/2019