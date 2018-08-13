CMT Music Videos
Lauren Duski - "Costume Party"
08/27/2018
“The Voice” Season 12 runner-up Lauren Duski explores notions of inner and outer beauty in the video for her song “Costume Party.”
Hilary Williams - "Crazy"
In this music video directed by Peter Zavadil, Hilary Williams performs "Crazy" from her album "My Lucky Scars."
08/13/2018
Adam Sanders - "Over Did It"
In this music video directed by Michael Monaco, Adam Sanders performs the song "Over Did It" from his self-titled album.
08/13/2018
Post Monroe - "Coke & Rum"
Country duo Post Monroe sings an ode to a timeless party drink in the video for their song “Coke & Rum.”
08/16/2018
Jeffrey East - "Roller Rink"
Country artist Jeffrey East takes a nostalgic trip back in time in the video for his song “Roller Rink.”
08/16/2018
Maggie Rose - "Smooth"
Maggie Rose performs her song "Smooth" in this Jeff Johnson-directed music video.
08/16/2018
Logan Mize - "Better Off Gone"
In this music video directed by Tyler Barksdale, Logan Mize performs the song "Better Off Gone" from his album "Come Back Road."
08/17/2018
Cash Campbell - "The In Between"
Cash Campbell performs his song "The In Between" in this Shaun Menary-directed music video.
08/20/2018
Dan + Shay - "Speechless"
In this music video directed by Patrick Tracy, Dan + Shay perform the song "Speechless" from their self-titled album.
08/22/2018
Tyler Cain - "Back to Me"
Singer-songwriter Tyler Cain performs "Back to Me" from his EP "This Is All There Is, Vol. 1."
08/23/2018
Firekid featuring Rory Feek - "Boomerang"
In this music video directed by Rory Feek, Firekid performs "Boomerang" featuring Rory Feek from his EP "XY."
08/24/2018
Kimberly Kelly - "Don't Blame It on Me"
Country singer Kimberly Kelly performs her song "Don't Blame It on Me" in this video directed by Zack Morris.
08/31/2018
Chase Rice - "Eyes on You"
Chase Rice performs the song "Eyes on You" from his album "Lambs & Lions" in this Brian Lazzaro-directed music video.
09/05/2018
Heather Morgan - "Your Hurricane"
Heather Morgan performs "Your Hurricane" from her album "Borrowed Heart."
09/05/2018
Randall King - "Mirror, Mirror"
Country crooner Randall King performs his song “Mirror, Mirror” in a video directed by Zack Morris.
09/06/2018
Jake Owen - "Down to the Honkytonk"
In this music video directed by Justin Clough and Ben Skipworth, Jake Owen performs "Down to the Honkytonk" from his self-titled EP.
09/07/2018
Lee Brice - "Rumor"
Country crooner Lee Brice co-stars with his real-life wife Sara Reeveley in the video for his song "Rumor."
09/10/2018
Travis Meadows - "Underdogs"
Travis Meadows sings an ode to the universal feeling of being beaten down and overlooked in the music video for his song “Underdogs.”
09/10/2018
Michael Ray - "One That Got Away"
Michael Ray performs "One That Got Away" from his album "Amos."
09/10/2018
Chelsea Williams - "Dreamcatcher"
Singer-songwriter Chelsea Williams performs the song "Dreamcatcher" from her album "Boomerang."
09/11/2018