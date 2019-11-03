CMT Digital Originals
Country Artists List Their Backyard BBQ Must-Haves
07/02/2019
Lindsay Ell, Scotty McCreery, Riley Green, Chris Janson, Jon Langston, Travis Denning, Jimmie Allen and more list the essentials for a successful cookout.
CMT Digital OriginalsTrisha Yearwood Describes the Joy of Covering Sinatra for "Let's Be Frank"
Trisha Yearwood chats about the challenge and thrill of covering iconic Frank Sinatra songs such as "Witchcraft" and "The Lady Is a Tramp" for her album "Let's Be Frank."
03/11/2019
Interview
01:57
CMT Digital OriginalsTrisha Yearwood on "Let's Be Frank" and Working with Don Was
Trisha Yearwood describes how she decided which Frank Sinatra songs to include on her album "Let's Be Frank" and reflects on her collaboration with producer Don Was.
03/11/2019
Interview
02:59
CMT Digital OriginalsBrooks & Dunn Describe Life Away from Touring
Ronnie Dunn and Kix Brooks tell Samantha Stephens what their lives were like following Brooks & Dunn's farewell tour in 2009.
03/22/2019
Interview
02:20
CMT Digital OriginalsLANCO and Ashley McBryde Surprise Brooks & Dunn
Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn describe rerecording their hits alongside LANCO, Ashley McBryde and other country stars for their Brooks & Dunn album "Reboot."
03/22/2019
Interview
02:51
CMT Digital OriginalsBrooks & Dunn Share the Story Behind "Reboot"
Ronnie Dunn and Kix Brooks chat with Samantha Stephens about performing their hits with Kacey Musgraves, Thomas Rhett and more on the upcoming Brooks & Dunn album "Reboot."
03/22/2019
Exclusive
01:00
CMT Digital OriginalsLive in the Vineyard Goes Country
Napa Valley gets a taste of country music as artists like Morgan Evans, Little Big Town and Brothers Osborne headline the Live in the Vineyard music, food and wine festival.
05/29/2019
Exclusive
01:46
Exclusive
00:51
CMT Digital OriginalsCountry Stars Share Their Fourth of July Family Memories
Thomas Rhett recalls watching fireworks as a kid, Chris Janson reveals why the Fourth of July is particularly special to him, and Jessie James Decker talks holiday tradition.
07/04/2019
Exclusive
01:38
CMT Digital OriginalsCountry Singers Salute the Troops
LOCASH, Jessie James Decker and Brett Eldredge talk about their military connections and praise the troops for their service.
07/04/2019
Exclusive
03:55
CMT Digital OriginalsKelsea Ballerini Breaks Down Her Music Video "Homecoming Queen?"
Kelsea Ballerini reflects on her music video "Homecoming Queen?" as she discusses sharing the good and bad in life, the message behind the video and the emotional ending.
09/05/2019
Interview
02:19
CMT Digital OriginalsCraig Morgan Talks "The Father, My Son and the Holy Ghost"
Craig Morgan reflects on his emotional music video for "The Father, My Son and the Holy Ghost," Blake Shelton's support and fan reactions to the song.
10/09/2019
Interview
03:30
CMT Digital OriginalsHit Story: Tanya Tucker - "Bring My Flowers Now"
Tanya Tucker recalls how Brandi Carlile helped her complete her 2019 hit "Bring My Flowers Now" and explains how she found the right horse for the song's music video.
01/23/2020
Interview
03:49
CMT Digital OriginalsHit Story: Clint Black - "Killin' Time"
Clint Black recalls the moment he and "Killin' Time" co-writer Hayden Nicholas came up with the titular line in his 1989 hit single while driving to a $50 gig in Houston.
01/30/2020
Exclusive
03:31
CMT Digital OriginalsHit Story: Matt Stell - "Prayed for You"
Matt Stell talks about writing his hit country song "Prayed for You" with Ash Bowers and Allison Veltz, Savannah Chrisley's involvement in the music video and more.
05/12/2020
Exclusive
01:48
CMT Digital OriginalsCountry Artists Play a Game of Tan-Yah or Tan-Nah
CMT Next Women of Country alums Aubrie Sellers, Hailey Whitters, Walker County, Erin Enderlin and Madison Kozak put their knowledge of Tanya Tucker's songs to the test.
05/12/2020
Exclusive
02:21
CMT Digital OriginalsWhere in the World Is Matt Stell?
Singer-songwriter Matt Stell follows clues and guesses where he might be in a game inspired by his single "Everywhere But On."
05/12/2020