CMT Music Videos
Miko Marks - "We Are Here"
04/09/2021
Flint, Michigan-born singer Miko Marks reflects on how her hometown persevered in the aftermath of the water crisis in the music video for her powerful single "We Are Here."
Performance
02:59
CMT Music VideosThe Shires featuring Lauren Alaina - "Lightning Strikes"
Lauren Alaina lends her voice to this updated version of The Shires's song about what could have been -- and still might be -- in the music video for "Lightning Strikes."
01/25/2021
Performance
02:51
CMT Music VideosChapel Hart - "I Will Follow"
Chapel Hart sings about following your dreams in the music video for their song "I Will Follow," featuring footage from their lives on the road.
02/05/2021
Performance
03:06
CMT Music VideosChuck Wicks - "Old with You"
Chuck Wicks embraces his luck in love with wife Kasi Williams in this music video for "Old with You" directed by Marcel Chagnon.
02/14/2021
Performance
03:29
CMT Music VideosJennifer Smestad - "Half the Man"
Jennifer Smestad reflects on her expectations for a partner and how much she loves her father in the music video for "Half the Man."
02/24/2021
Performance
04:06
CMT Music VideosLeigh Nash and Ruby Amanfu - "Good Trouble"
In the video for "Good Trouble," Leigh Nash and Ruby Amanfu address the racial divide and conflicting realities of white and Black people in America.
02/25/2021
Performance
03:59
CMT Music VideosStrung Like a Horse - "Till the Wheels Fall Off"
Strung Like a Horse face a series of mishaps as they bike through town in the music video for "Till the Wheels Fall Off."
03/03/2021
Performance
04:33
CMT Music VideosClint Roberts - "Nothing Left to Say"
Clint Roberts contemplates an uncertain future in the music video for his song "Nothing Left to Say" from his album "Rose Songs."
03/19/2021
Performance
03:39
CMT Music VideosPresley & Taylor - "Everybody Sees It"
Country music sister duo Presley & Taylor sing about a possible romantic connection between friends in the music video for their song "Everybody Sees It," directed by Brian Vaughan.
03/22/2021
Performance
03:00
CMT Music VideosThe Kentucky Gentlemen - "Vibin'"
Country duo The Kentucky Gentlemen uncork some good vibes in the music video for their song "Vibin'."
03/26/2021
Performance
02:59
CMT Music VideosSacha - "Standards"
Sacha lays down the law in the music video for "Standards" directed by Travis Didluck.
03/31/2021
Performance
03:17
CMT Music VideosRandy Rogers Band and La Maquinaria Nortena - "Chupacabra"
In the video for "Chupacabra," Randy Rogers recalls the night he and his band stumbled on a new groove with its own signature dance.
05/05/2021
Performance
02:22
CMT Music VideosThe Reklaws featuring Sacha - "What the Truck"
The Reklaws and Sacha need an escape from mundane city life in the music video for their song "What the Truck."
06/14/2021
Performance
02:42
CMT Music VideosKaylee Rose - "Greenville"
Miami singer-songwriter Kaylee Rose is unsure where her relationship is headed in the music video for her single "Greenville."
06/29/2021
Performance
03:31
CMT Music VideosAshlie Amber - "Open"
Ashlie Amber takes the wheel and heads for the horizon in the music video for her single "Open," directed by Jerry Ghionis.
07/05/2021
Performance
04:14
CMT Music VideosHailey Steele - "Raggedy Ann"
Singer-songwriter Hailey Steele rejects the idea of a "picket white life" in the music video for her single "Raggedy Ann," directed by Brooke Boling.
07/12/2021
Performance
04:23
CMT Music VideosLeigh Nash & Stephen Wilson Jr. - "Made For This"
Wife and husband duo Leigh Nash and Stephen Wilson Jr. weather through the highs and lows of love in their music video for "Made for This."
07/23/2021
Performance
03:35
CMT Music VideosJenna Paulette - "Country in the Girl"
After her ex moves on with a Southern transplant, Texas native Jenna Paulette informs him authentic country roots can't be faked in this music video for "Country in the Girl."
07/26/2021
Performance
03:24
CMT Music VideosErin Enderlin - "Somebody's Shot of Whiskey"
Singer-songwriter Erin Enderlin raises a glass to her honky-tonk lifestyle in the music video for her single "Somebody's Shot of Whiskey."
07/28/2021
Performance
03:17
CMT Music VideosTrousdale - "This Is It"
California trio Trousdale stop to take in the joy of the present moment in this music video for their 2021 single "This Is It."
08/03/2021