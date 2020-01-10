CMT Music Videos
Paige King Johnson - "Just Like You"
11/19/2020
Singer-songwriter Paige King Johnson is feeling fortunate about the man in her life in the music video for "Just Like You," directed by Josh Sikkema and Pam Tillis.
More
Watching
Performance
03:39
CMT Music VideosCassadee Pope - "Counting on the Weather"
Cassadee Pope sings about never wanting a romantic night to end in the music video for the song "Counting on the Weather" from her acoustic album "Rise and Shine."
10/01/2020
Performance
03:44
CMT Music VideosJay Allen - "Lines"
Singer-songwriter Jay Allen, who went viral with his 2017 song "Blank Stares," offers another deeply personal song in the video for "Lines."
10/09/2020
Performance
03:09
CMT Music VideosCassadee Pope - "Hangover"
Cassadee Pope performs her stripped-down, intimate acoustic single "Hangover" on stage.
10/15/2020
Performance
03:36
CMT Music VideosLakeview - "In Case You Forgot (My Hometown)"
The guys of Lakeview sing about the repercussions of a bitter breakup in the music video for their song "In Case You Forgot (My Hometown)," directed by Dan Drachman.
10/19/2020
Performance
03:23
CMT Music VideosCassadee Pope - "Built This House"
Singer-songwriter Cassadee Pope reflects on finding her own path in the music video for "Built This House," from her 2020 album "Let Me Go."
10/29/2020
Performance
03:43
CMT Music VideosCaleb Lovely - "The Best Part"
Caleb Lovely gears up for his wedding day in the music video for his song "The Best Part."
10/30/2020
Performance
03:33
CMT Music VideosDolly Parton, Monica, Jordin Sparks and More - "PINK"
Dolly Parton, Monica, Jordin Sparks, Rita Wilson and Sara Evans celebrate breast cancer survivors and those who have been impacted by the disease with their single "PINK."
11/04/2020
Performance
02:40
CMT Music VideosJulia Cole - "Side Piece"
Julia Cole embraces independence when she realizes her man has been running around with another woman in the "Side Piece" music video directed by Carlo Alberto Orecchia.
11/04/2020
Performance
03:10
CMT Music VideosCassadee Pope - "Hoodie"
After finding an ex's old sweatshirt, Cassadee Pope wonders if a reconciliation could be in their future in the music video for her song "Hoodie," directed by Lee Goff.
11/12/2020
Performance
03:06
CMT Music VideosSacha - "Cheers"
Singer-songwriter Sacha encourages her office coworkers to cut loose in the music video for "Cheers" from her EP "The Best Thing."
11/16/2020
Performance
03:48
Performance
04:24
CMT Music VideosBlackberry Smoke - "Run Away from It All"
Southern rockers Blackberry Smoke hit the open road in the music video for "Run Away from It All" from their album "Find a Light."
11/19/2020
Performance
03:33
CMT Music VideosCassadee Pope - "Sand Paper"
Cassadee Pope laments about the expectations to change who she is in this music video for "Sand Paper"" directed by Lee Goff.
11/25/2020
Performance
02:59
CMT Music VideosRyan Kinder featuring Sykamore - "Doing Fine"
When it comes to breakups, Ryan Kinder and Sykamore prove that misery loves company in the music video for their song "Doing Fine," directed by Benjamin Clyde.
12/01/2020
Performance
03:31
CMT Music VideosEverette - "Kings of the Dairy Queen Parking Lot"
The guys of Everette reminisce about growing up in a small town in the music video for their song "Kings of the Dairy Queen Parking Lot," directed by William Hamilton.
12/03/2020
Performance
03:21
CMT Music VideosStephanie Owens - "Mary, Did You Know?"
Stephanie Owens performs her rendition of the Christmas classic "Mary, Did You Know?," originally recorded by Christian singer Michael English in 1991.
12/03/2020
Performance
03:55
CMT Music VideosCassadee Pope - "California Dreaming"
Cassadee Pope faces her regrets about a failed romance in the music video for her song "California Dreaming" directed by Lee Goff.
12/10/2020
Performance
03:48
CMT Music VideosCassadee Pope - "Rise and Shine"
In an illuminating performance, Cassadee Pope offers encouragement to carry on in this music video for "Rise and Shine," directed by Lee Goff.
12/23/2020
Performance
03:05
CMT Music VideosJosh Dorr - "Girl Talk"
Josh Dorr plays guitar and cozies up to his partner in the video for his 2020 single "Girl Talk."
01/07/2021
Performance
02:56
CMT Music VideosCanaan Smith - "Cabin in the Woods"
Canaan Smith finds some peace of mind among the wilderness in his music video for "Cabin in the Woods."
01/08/2021