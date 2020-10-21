Maren Morris - "To Hell & Back"
10/21/2020
Singer-songwriter Maren Morris delivers a performance of her relatable single "To Hell & Back" at the CMT Music Awards 2020.
Performance
03:13
2020 CMT Music AwardsLittle Big Town - "Wine, Beer, Whiskey"
Little Big Town takes the stage at the CMT Music Awards 2020 to perform their ode to booze "Wine, Beer, Whiskey."
10/21/2020
Highlight
01:03
2020 CMT Music AwardsCarrie Underwood Accepts the Video of the Year 2020 Award
Carrie Underwood thanks her fans as she accepts the Video of the Year award for "Drinking Alone."
10/21/2020
Performance
02:51
2020 CMT Music AwardsHARDY - "One Beer"
HARDY performs his uplifting single "One Beer" at the CMT Music Awards 2020.
10/21/2020
Highlight
01:50
2020 CMT Music AwardsBlake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Win for Collaborative Video
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani toast CMT and their fans while accepting the Collaborative Video of the Year Award for their "Nobody But You" duet.
10/21/2020
Performance
03:23
2020 CMT Music AwardsKelsea Ballerini and Halsey - "The Other Girl"
Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey perform "The Other Girl," their collaboration about a cheating man, at the CMT Music Awards 2020.
10/21/2020
Performance
03:08
2020 CMT Music AwardsLuke Bryan - "What She Wants Tonight"
Luke Bryan sings his track "What She Wants Tonight" at the CMT Music Awards 2020.
10/21/2020
Performance
02:50
2020 CMT Music AwardsShania Twain - "Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?"
Country icon Shania Twain performs her 1995 classic "Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?" at the CMT Music Awards 2020.
10/21/2020
Performance
03:18
2020 CMT Music AwardsJimmie Allen and Noah Cyrus - "This Is Us"
Jimmie Allen and Noah Cyrus perform their love song "This Is Us" at the CMT Music Awards 2020.
10/21/2020
Performance
03:22
2020 CMT Music AwardsKane Brown - "Worship You"
CMT Music Awards 2020 cohost Kane Brown sings "Worship You" from his 2020 album "Mixtape, Vol. 1."
10/21/2020
Performance
02:54
2020 CMT Music AwardsCaylee Hammack - "Just Friends"
Caylee Hammack performs her single "Just Friends" at the CMT Music Awards 2020.
10/21/2020
Performance
02:53
2020 CMT Music AwardsDan + Shay - "I Should Probably Go to Bed"
From The Estate at Cherokee Dock, Dan + Shay perform their single "I Should Probably Go to Bed" at the CMT Music Awards 2020.
10/21/2020
Performance
03:25
2020 CMT Music AwardsGabby Barrett - "I Hope"
Gabby Barrett performs her emotional track "I Hope" at the CMT Music Awards 2020.
10/21/2020
Performance
03:35
2020 CMT Music AwardsAshley McBryde - "Martha Divine"
CMT Music Awards 2020 cohost Ashley McBryde performs her dark single "Martha Divine."
10/21/2020
Performance
03:14
10/21/2020
Performance
03:15
2020 CMT Music AwardsIngrid Andress - "Lady Like"
Singer-songwriter Ingrid Andress performs "Lady Like," the title track from her debut album.
10/21/2020
Performance
02:57
2020 CMT Music AwardsSam Hunt - "Hard to Forget"
During the CMT Music Awards 2020, Sam Hunt performs his song "Hard to Forget" at The Estate at Cherokee Dock.
10/21/2020