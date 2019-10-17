2019 CMT Artists of the Year Honoree: Luke Combs
Red Carpet
CMT Artists of the Year 2019Who's in Your Ultimate Country Supergroup?
During their time on the CMT Artists of the Year red carpet, Lindsay Ell, Reba McEntire, Ashley McBryde and Tenille Townes create lineups for the ultimate country supergroup.
10/17/2019
Red Carpet
00:46
CMT Artists of the Year 2019What Was the Best Country Release of the Decade?
While on the 2019 CMT Artists of the Year red carpet, Lindsay Ell, Ashley McBryde and Bobby Bones reveal their favorite country songs and records of the past decade.
10/17/2019
Red Carpet
00:51
CMT Artists of the Year 2019What's Your Favorite Country Song of 2019?
On the 2019 CMT Artists of the Year Red Carpet, Lauren Rhett, Tenille Townes, Lonnie Chavis, Bobby Bones and Ashley McBryde discuss their favorite songs released in 2019.
10/17/2019
Exclusive
10:04
CMT Artists of the Year 2019Full Speeches from the 2019 CMT Artists of the Year
Hear the speeches from every 2019 Artists of the Year honoree, including Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett, Reba McEntire, Ashley McBryde and Luke Combs.
10/17/2019
Performance
03:19
CMT Artists of the Year 2019Dan + Shay - "Tequila"
Dan + Shay perform their hit "Tequila" in front of an excited crowd at the 2019 CMT Artists of the Year Awards.
10/16/2019
Highlight
02:32
CMT Artists of the Year 20192019 CMT Artist of a Lifetime Honoree: Reba McEntire
Country music icon Reba McEntire reflects on her career as she accepts the Artist of a Lifetime Award at the 2019 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony.
10/16/2019
Highlight
02:39
CMT Artists of the Year 20192019 CMT Artists of the Year Honoree: Dan + Shay
Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay look back at their journey as they receive their 2019 CMT Artists of the Year honor.
10/16/2019
Performance
03:26
CMT Artists of the Year 2019Chrissy Metz - "Even Though I'm Leaving"
Actress and singer Chrissy Metz salutes Luke Combs as she performs his poignant song "Even Though I'm Leaving" at the 2019 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony.
10/16/2019
Highlight
00:43
CMT Artists of the Year 20192019 CMT Artists of the Year Honoree: Luke Combs
Luke Combs gives thanks as he takes the stage to accept his 2019 CMT Artists of the Year honor.
10/16/2019
Highlight
00:44
CMT Artists of the Year 20192019 Breakout Artist of the Year Honoree: Ashley McBryde
Ashley McBryde expresses her gratitude as she accepts the Breakout Artist of the Year Award at the 2019 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony.
10/16/2019
Performance
03:10
CMT Artists of the Year 2019Ashley McBryde - "One Night Standards"
Ashley McBryde isn't thinking about soulmates in her performance of "One Night Standards" at the 2019 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony.
10/16/2019
Performance
05:31
CMT Artists of the Year 2019Carrie Underwood - "Two Black Cadillacs" and "Blown Away"
Carrie Underwood brings drama to the 2019 CMT Artists of the Year stage with her performances of "Two Black Cadillacs" and "Blown Away."
10/16/2019
Highlight
01:03
CMT Artists of the Year 20192019 CMT Artists of the Year Honoree: Thomas Rhett
Thomas Rhett takes the stage to accept his 2019 CMT Artists of the Year honor.
10/16/2019
Performance
03:26
CMT Artists of the Year 2019Thomas Rhett - "Dream You Never Had"
Thomas Rhett shares his appreciation for his wife with his powerful performance of "Dream You Never Had" at the 2019 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony.
10/16/2019
Performance
04:52
CMT Artists of the Year 2019Sam Hunt - "Fancy"
Sam Hunt celebrates Artist of a Lifetime honoree Reba McEntire's legendary career with a live rendition of her perennial hit track "Fancy."
10/16/2019
Highlight
02:13
CMT Artists of the Year 2019Chris Young and Kane Brown Share a Heartfelt Moment
Chris Young takes time to offer some words of support before Kane Brown takes the stage to pay tribute to his late friend and drummer Kenny Dixon.
10/16/2019
Highlight
01:09
CMT Artists of the Year 20192019 CMT Artists of the Year Honoree: Carrie Underwood
Five-time CMT Artists of the Year honoree Carrie Underwood shares her gratitude as she accepts her 2019 accolade.
10/16/2019
Exclusive
05:38
CMT Artists of the Year 2019Celebrating 10 Years of CMT Artists of the Year
Look back at a decade of honorees, superstars and surprise appearances that have made Artists of the Year one of the biggest nights in country music.
10/16/2019
Interview
01:27
CMT Artists of the Year 2019Rapid-Fire Questions with Chrissy Metz
Chrissy Metz talks about her favorite Luke Combs song, which "This Is Us" cast member she would duet with and more during rehearsals for the 2019 CMT Artists of the Year.
10/16/2019