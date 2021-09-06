Carrie Underwood and John Legend Win Video of the Year
06/09/2021
Carrie Underwood takes home the prize for 2021 Video of the Year for her song "Hallelujah" with John Legend.
Highlight
00:59
Performance
03:07
CMT Music VideosSasha McVeigh - "God Bless This Mess"
British singer-songwriter Sasha McVeigh portrays herself as a glass-half-full type of gal in the music video for her cheeky single "God Bless This Mess" directed by Adam Ewbank.
08/10/2021
Performance
03:29
CMT Music VideosBobby & Teddi Cyrus feat. Billy Ray Cyrus - "Roll That Rock"
Duo Bobby & Teddi Cyrus are joined by Bobby's cousin Billy Ray Cyrus to perform their 2021 Christian bluegrass groove "Roll That Rock."
08/17/2021
Performance
03:31
CMT Music VideosTaylor Rae - "Home on the Road"
Taylor Rae embraces a carefree way of life as she hits the road and pursues her musical aspirations in the music video for her song "Home on the Road."
09/02/2021
Performance
04:46
CMT Music VideosErin Enderlin - "If There Weren't So Many Damn Songs"
Erin Enderlin joins forces with Canadian singer-songwriter Terri Clark for "If There Weren't So Many Damn Songs," a good ol' honky-tonk song from her upcoming EP, "Barroom Mirrors."
09/15/2021
Performance
03:11
CMT Music VideosLeah Turner - "Wax on the Table"
Singer Leah Turner catches her cheating lover in the act in the music video for her single "Wax on the Table."
09/16/2021
Exclusive
04:44
2021 CMT Artists of the YearHit Story: Mickey Guyton - "Black Like Me"
Mickey Guyton shares what inspired "Black Like Me," why she was nervous about the title, the common reaction she received after sharing the song and why she released it as a message of hope.
10/07/2021
Exclusive
10:31
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS16 Overtime - Social Media Dilemma
Kelli and Judy comment on the energizing effect of Denise Dicharry's choreography, Cailey's graceful exit, Ava's questionable social media posts, and an emotional uniform fitting day.
10/12/2021
Performance
04:03
CMT Music VideosRandy Travis - "No Place Like Home" (2021 Remaster)
Randy Travis sings of a perfect love in the music video for his 1986 hit "No Place Like Home," which was originally written by Paul Overstreet and recently remastered to improve sound quality.
10/13/2021
Highlight
00:55
2021 CMT Artists of the YearLuke Combs Humbly Accepts His Artist of the Year Award
Luke Combs gives it up for his fans and thanks country music stars and fellow honorees Randy Travis and Chris Stapleton during his CMT Artists of the Year 2021 acceptance speech.
10/13/2021
Highlight
01:01
2021 CMT Artists of the YearGabby Barrett Accepts Her Artist of the Year Honor
Gabby Barrett gives a shout-out to her support team for helping her overcome her doubters and naysayers as she accepts her CMT Artist of the Year honor.
10/13/2021
Highlight
01:34
2021 CMT Artists of the YearMickey Guyton Receives the Breakout Artist of the Year Award
Mickey Guyton reflects on her obstacles and path to success as a Black woman in country music as she accepts the Breakout Artist of the Year award at the CMT Artists of the Year 2021.
10/13/2021
Highlight
02:25
2021 CMT Artists of the YearRandy Travis Is Honored with the Artist of a Lifetime Award
Country music icon Randy Travis receives a standing ovation from the CMT Artists of the Year 2021 audience as he accepts the Artist of a Lifetime award alongside his wife, Mary.
10/13/2021
Highlight
01:36
2021 CMT Artists of the YearChris Stapleton Is Awarded an Artist of the Year Honor
CMT Artists of the Year 2021 honoree Chris Stapleton opens up about his country music career while accepting his award.
10/13/2021
Highlight
01:17
2021 CMT Artists of the YearKelsea Ballerini Accepts Her Artist of the Year Honor
Kelsea Ballerini takes the stage from a sold-out concert in Franklin, TN, to share her career wisdom and show her gratitude after being honored at CMT Artists of the Year 2021.
10/13/2021
Performance
03:32
CMT Music VideosWade Bowen - "When Love Comes Around"
Wade Bowen sings about unending devotion in the music video for his song "When Love Comes Around," from his EP "Where Phones Don't Work."
11/11/2021
Performance
03:24
CMT Music VideosCamille Parker - "The Flame"
Camille Parker sings about always being in pursuit of an unattainable love in the music video for her song "The Flame," directed by Tom Flynn.
11/18/2021
Performance
03:38
CMT Music VideosKristian Bush - "Hunt Dog Hunt"
Singer-songwriter Kristian Bush is a man who clearly enjoys the chase in the music video for his chirpy new single "Hunt Dog Hunt," directed by David Colón.
11/19/2021
Performance
03:29
CMT Music VideosStephanie Jacques - "Because of That"
Stephanie Jacques directs this music video for "Because of That," a song of hope and perseverance in the face of systemic racism against and murders of Black people.
11/22/2021
Performance
03:22
CMT Music VideosTiffany Woys - "About Love"
Tiffany Woys explains the feelings of falling in love in her own unique way in the music video for "About Love."
12/07/2021