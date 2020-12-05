Hit Story: Gabby Barrett - "I Hope"

05/12/2020

Gabby Barrett talks about shaking up the country breakup song with a karmic twist on her crossover hit "I Hope" and getting the star treatment while filming the music video.

More

Watching

Exclusive
03:47

Hit Story: Gabby Barrett - "I Hope"

Gabby Barrett talks about shaking up the country breakup song with a karmic twist on her crossover hit "I Hope" and getting the star treatment while filming the music video.
05/12/2020
You may also like1 Video
Trailer
00:15

CMT StorytellersS1
Darius Rucker Shines on the CMT Storytellers Stage

Listen to one of country's most distinctive voices sing his heart out on CMT Storytellers: Darius Rucker, premiering Wednesday, August 31 at 10/9c.
08/19/2022