Lauren Alaina and Jon Pardi - "Getting Over Him"
06/09/2021
Lauren Alaina and Jon Pardi treat viewers to their song "Getting Over Him" at the CMT Music Awards 2021.
Performance
02:44
Exclusive
02:57
2021 CMT Artists of the YearHit Story: Kane Brown - "Worldwide Beautiful"
Kane Brown explains the songwriting process behind "Worldwide Beautiful" and describes how real-life news events prompted him to release the antidiscrimination anthem.
10/11/2021
Exclusive
04:05
2021 CMT Artists of the YearHit Story: Gabby Barrett - "The Good Ones"
Gabby Barrett breaks down how her relationship with her husband influenced her song "The Good Ones," which is now a wedding favorite among her fans.
10/11/2021
Performance
04:03
CMT Music VideosRandy Travis - "No Place Like Home" (2021 Remaster)
Randy Travis sings of a perfect love in the music video for his 1986 hit "No Place Like Home," which was originally written by Paul Overstreet and recently remastered to improve sound quality.
10/13/2021
Exclusive
02:57
2021 CMT Artists of the YearHit Story: Chris Stapleton - "Starting Over"
CMT Artists of the Year 2021 honoree Chris Stapleton discusses the songwriting and recording process behind his track "Starting Over," and the importance of having hope through life changes.
10/13/2021
Highlight
00:55
2021 CMT Artists of the YearLuke Combs Humbly Accepts His Artist of the Year Award
Luke Combs gives it up for his fans and thanks country music stars and fellow honorees Randy Travis and Chris Stapleton during his CMT Artists of the Year 2021 acceptance speech.
10/13/2021
Highlight
01:01
2021 CMT Artists of the YearGabby Barrett Accepts Her Artist of the Year Honor
Gabby Barrett gives a shout-out to her support team for helping her overcome her doubters and naysayers as she accepts her CMT Artist of the Year honor.
10/13/2021
Highlight
01:34
2021 CMT Artists of the YearMickey Guyton Receives the Breakout Artist of the Year Award
Mickey Guyton reflects on her obstacles and path to success as a Black woman in country music as she accepts the Breakout Artist of the Year award at the CMT Artists of the Year 2021.
10/13/2021
Highlight
02:25
2021 CMT Artists of the YearRandy Travis Is Honored with the Artist of a Lifetime Award
Country music icon Randy Travis receives a standing ovation from the CMT Artists of the Year 2021 audience as he accepts the Artist of a Lifetime award alongside his wife, Mary.
10/13/2021
Highlight
01:36
2021 CMT Artists of the YearChris Stapleton Is Awarded an Artist of the Year Honor
CMT Artists of the Year 2021 honoree Chris Stapleton opens up about his country music career while accepting his award.
10/13/2021
Highlight
01:17
2021 CMT Artists of the YearKelsea Ballerini Accepts Her Artist of the Year Honor
Kelsea Ballerini takes the stage from a sold-out concert in Franklin, TN, to share her career wisdom and show her gratitude after being honored at CMT Artists of the Year 2021.
10/13/2021
Performance
03:32
CMT Music VideosWade Bowen - "When Love Comes Around"
Wade Bowen sings about unending devotion in the music video for his song "When Love Comes Around," from his EP "Where Phones Don't Work."
11/11/2021
Performance
03:24
CMT Music VideosCamille Parker - "The Flame"
Camille Parker sings about always being in pursuit of an unattainable love in the music video for her song "The Flame," directed by Tom Flynn.
11/18/2021
Performance
03:38
CMT Music VideosKristian Bush - "Hunt Dog Hunt"
Singer-songwriter Kristian Bush is a man who clearly enjoys the chase in the music video for his chirpy new single "Hunt Dog Hunt," directed by David Colón.
11/19/2021
Performance
03:29
CMT Music VideosStephanie Jacques - "Because of That"
Stephanie Jacques directs this music video for "Because of That," a song of hope and perseverance in the face of systemic racism against and murders of Black people.
11/22/2021
Performance
03:22
CMT Music VideosTiffany Woys - "About Love"
Tiffany Woys explains the feelings of falling in love in her own unique way in the music video for "About Love."
12/07/2021
Performance
03:00
CMT Music VideosRobby Johnson - "Tryin' to Get Over You"
Robby Johnson sings about dwelling on a lost love at the bar in the video for "Tryin' to Get Over You" from his 2022 album "Alive Right Now."
01/24/2022
Exclusive
02:59
CMT's Next Women of Country 2022Get to Know Lily Rose
Next Women of Country 2022 inductee Lily Rose talks about which classic artist inspired her to make music, explains her songwriting process and performs her track "In My Drinks."
09/07/2022
Highlight
01:44
CMT Artists of the Year 2022Walker Hayes Accepts an Artists of Year Honor
Walker Hayes thanks his team, fellow country artist Shane McAnally and other key figures in his life for their help and support so that he can share his music with dedicated fans.
10/14/2022
Highlight
01:12
CMT Artists of the Year 2022Lainey Wilson Nabs Breakout Artist of the Year
Lainey Wilson recalls her humble beginnings and the bumpy road to country music success before reminding the audience about the importance of taking chances as she accepts her award.
10/14/2022
