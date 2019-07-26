Racing Wives
The Pit Stop - Amber Balcaen
Season 1 • 07/26/2019
Amber Balcaen reflects on her unique position as a female driver in the racing community and reveals a superstition she embraces on the track.
More
Watching
Exclusive
01:00
Racing WivesS1 The Pit Stop - Ashley Busch
Ashley Busch talks about her lifelong love for polo and demonstrates how she gets amped up for a match by breaking out into a Nelly song with her sister-in-law Samantha Busch.
07/26/2019
Exclusive
00:55
Racing WivesS1 The Pit Stop - Amber Balcaen
Amber Balcaen reflects on her unique position as a female driver in the racing community and reveals a superstition she embraces on the track.
07/26/2019
Exclusive
00:59
Racing WivesS1 The Pit Stop - Whitney Dillon
Whitney Dillon describes her social media relationship with her fans, the hardest part of being a driver's wife and the joy of traveling with the racing community.
07/26/2019
Exclusive
00:56
Racing WivesS1 The Pit Stop - Mariel Lane
Mariel Lane talks about her carpe diem approach to life and the emotional ups and downs that come with the supercompetitive nature of stock car racing.
07/26/2019
Exclusive
01:40
Racing WivesS1 What's Cookin' Sis? with Samantha Busch and Ashley Busch
Samantha Busch and Ashley Busch share their delectable summertime recipes for mango jalapeno guacamole and strawberry lemonade margaritas.
07/31/2019
Exclusive
01:13
Racing WivesS1 What's Cookin' Sis? with Samantha Busch and Ashley Busch, Pt. 2
Samantha Busch and Ashley Busch reveal their celebrity crushes, biggest pet peeves and what they argue about with their husbands.
07/31/2019
Exclusive
02:47
Racing WivesS1 E2The Finish Line - Episode 2 Recap: The Aftermath of Ashley's Dinner Party
The women open up about Ashley's disastrous dinner party. Watch the second episode of Racing Wives on the CMT app.
08/10/2019
Exclusive
01:57
Racing WivesS1 E3The Finish Line - Episode 3 Recap: How to Keep It Cordial
Whitney and Mariel discuss their close friendship and the importance staying cordial with the wives.
08/17/2019
Exclusive
01:21
Racing WivesS1 E4The Finish Line - Episode 4 Recap: Model Citizen
Mariel and Whitney break down the moments that led to their feud, and Samantha talks about her photoshoot. Watch the fourth episode of Racing Wives on the CMT app.
08/24/2019
Exclusive
01:23
Racing WivesS1 E5The Finish Line - Episode 5 Recap: A Hard Truth
Amber confronts Ashley over her apprehension about Sam's plan to recruit Amber to her racing team without ever seeing her compete.
08/31/2019