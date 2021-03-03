Overtime - I've Heard Rumors...
11/08/2021
Kelli and Judy highlight the most dramatic transformations from makeover day, discuss Lisa's emotional decision to leave camp, and talk with Gina about being named point of the triangle.
Performance
03:59
CMT Music VideosStrung Like a Horse - "Till the Wheels Fall Off"
Strung Like a Horse face a series of mishaps as they bike through town in the music video for "Till the Wheels Fall Off."
03/03/2021
Exclusive
07:36
Overtime - Judges' Showcase
Kelli and Judy discuss the season premiere, including the training camp's return to the field, Maddie's retirement and Daphne's knee injury; then Claire takes the Star Spotlight.
09/28/2021
Exclusive
08:18
Overtime - Call the Medic!
Kelli and Judy discuss Kya's perfectionism and Daphne's devastating second knee injury, and KayDianna takes the Star Spotlight.
10/05/2021
Exclusive
09:47
Overtime - Turn Them Out
Kelli and Judy discuss Maddie and Criscilla's inspirational stories, Ashley's second chance, and what makes Travis Wall such an outstanding choreographer.
10/19/2021
