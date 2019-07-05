CMT Music Videos
Rodney Crowell featuring Randy Rogers and Lee Ann Womack – "Flatland Hillbillies"
06/24/2019
In this music video directed by Victor Eger, Rodney Crowell performs his hit "Flatland Hillbillies" featuring Randy Rogers and Lee Ann Womack.
More
Watching
Performance
04:20
CMT Music VideosCledus T. Judd - "Man Crush"
Cledus T. Judd gets on the golf course and confesses his love for Tiger Woods in the music video for his song "Man Crush" directed by McCommas Video.
05/07/2019
Performance
03:40
CMT Music VideosAmerican Young - "Gonna Be You"
American Young sings about a love story that was destined to last in their music video "Gonna Be You," directed by Sean Hagwell.
05/07/2019
Performance
03:43
CMT Music VideosHigh Valley - "Single Man"
Country duo High Valley reflects on the good things they've got in the music video for their song "Single Man."
05/16/2019
Performance
03:58
CMT Music VideosThe Marcus King Band - "Goodbye Carolina"
A broken romance ends with a tearful farewell in this music video for The Marcus King Band's song "Goodbye Carolina."
05/16/2019
Performance
02:41
CMT Music VideosLove and Theft - "Gimme Tonight"
Smoke and whiskey permeate the haunting images in the music video for country duo Love and Theft's "Gimme Tonight."
05/16/2019
Performance
02:40
CMT Music VideosMolly Tuttle - "Take the Journey"
Molly Tuttle shows off her commanding clawhammer skills in this minimalist music video for "Take the Journey."
05/16/2019
Performance
03:10
CMT Music VideosAndy Velo - "Half-Truths & Other Lies"
In this music video directed by Dustin Haney, Andy Velo feels the sting of heartbreak as he performs his song "Half-Truths & Other Lies."
05/21/2019
Performance
02:44
CMT Music VideosCaroline Jones - "The Line"
Caroline Jones performs an acoustic version of her song "The Line" live at SiriusXM Radio in this video featuring footage from tour dates with Kenny Chesney.
06/17/2019
Performance
03:11
CMT Music VideosAlyssa Micaela - "Heartbreak Vacay"
Alyssa Micaela mends her broken heart by kicking back on the beach in this Quinton Cook-directed music video for her song "Heartbreak Vacay."
06/19/2019
Performance
03:14
CMT Music VideosHoliday State - "Friday Feelin'"
Holiday State hits the beach in this music video for their single "Friday Feelin'" directed by Hunter Gulan.
06/21/2019
Performance
03:05
CMT Music VideosRodney Crowell featuring Randy Rogers and Lee Ann Womack – "Flatland Hillbillies"
In this music video directed by Victor Eger, Rodney Crowell performs his hit "Flatland Hillbillies" featuring Randy Rogers and Lee Ann Womack.
06/24/2019
Performance
04:02
CMT Music VideosHannah Bethel - "Rhinestone Rodeo"
Hannah Bethel sings about overcoming adversity and chasing dreams in the music video for her song "Rhinestone Rodeo" directed by Dawson Waters.
06/25/2019
Performance
03:20
CMT Music VideosClare Dunn - "My Love"
Clare Dunn's devotion is strong in her feisty music video "My Love," directed by Rand Smith and Tim Duggan.
06/25/2019
Performance
03:16
CMT Music VideosAngie K - "Leave California"
In the Marissa Boucher-directed music video for Angie K's "Leave California," she feels the strain of a long-distance relationship.
06/26/2019
Performance
03:08
CMT Music VideosKelleigh Bannen - "Deluxe"
Kelleigh Bannen can't get enough of a first-rate romance in her music video for "Deluxe," directed by Carlos Ruiz.
06/26/2019
Performance
03:51
CMT Music VideosNatascha Myers - "Songs from a Hardwood Floor"
Natascha Myers mirrors her guitar-playing younger self in the "Songs from a Hardwood Floor" music video, directed by Zack Dyer.
06/26/2019
Performance
04:44
CMT Music VideosDavisson Brothers Band - "Unbreak You"
The Davisson Brothers Band begs for redemption in their "Unbreak You" music video, directed by J. Lockhart.
06/27/2019
Performance
03:21
CMT Music VideosJontavious Willis - "The World Is in a Tangle"
Jontavious Willis revels in life's simpler pleasures in this Jacob Moyer-directed music video for "The World Is in a Tangle."
06/28/2019
Performance
03:02
CMT Music VideosTrisha Yearwood - "Every Girl in This Town"
Trisha Yearwood celebrates women of all kind in this Blythe Thomas-directed music video for her song "Every Girl in This Town."
06/28/2019
Performance
04:41
CMT Music VideosLukas Nelson & Promise of the Real - "Bad Case"
Country rockers Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real perform "Bad Case" off their 2019 album "Turn Off the News (Build a Garden)."
07/02/2019