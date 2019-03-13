CMT Crossroads
Sheryl Crow and Chris Stapleton - "Tell Me When It's Over"
Season 1 E 72 • 09/13/2019
Sheryl Crow and Chris Stapleton want answers in their bluesy performance of "Tell Me When It's Over" from CMT Crossroads: Sheryl Crow & Friends, airing September 27 at 10/9c.
Performance
04:25
CMT CrossroadsS1 Boyz II Men & Brett Young - "Motownphilly"
Brett Young and Boyz II Men team up live on stage for a performance of the R&B group's 1991 song "Motownphilly."
03/13/2019
Exclusive
00:40
CMT CrossroadsS1 Shawn Stockman Reveals Why He Joined Boyz II Men
Brett Young finds out why Shawn Stockman joined Boyz II Men and the band names he rejected.
03/28/2019
Performance
03:46
CMT CrossroadsS1 Boyz II Men & Brett Young - "In Case You Didn't Know"
Boyz II Men and Brett Young take the stage to perform "In Case You Didn't Know" from Young's 2017 self-titled debut album.
03/28/2019
Performance
03:47
CMT CrossroadsS1 Boyz II Men & Brett Young - "Water Runs Dry"
Country crooner Brett Young harmonizes with Boyz II Men in a live performance of the R&B group's ballad "Water Runs Dry."
03/28/2019
Performance
03:33
CMT CrossroadsS1 Boyz II Men & Brett Young - "Here Tonight"
Boyz II Men accompany Brett Young in a live performance of his 2018 hit "Here Tonight."
03/28/2019
Performance
03:40
CMT CrossroadsS1 Boyz II Men & Brett Young - "End of the Road"
Country star Brett Young joins Boyz II Men in a soulful live rendition of their classic slow jam "End of the Road."
03/28/2019
Performance
03:38
CMT CrossroadsS1 Boyz II Men & Brett Young - "Mercy"
Boyz II Men add their signature harmonies to Brett Young's live performance of his 2017 ballad "Mercy."
03/28/2019
Performance
03:04
CMT CrossroadsS1 Boyz II Men & Brett Young - "Catch"
Brett Young teams up with Boys II Men for a live performance of "Catch" from Young's 2018 album "Ticket to L.A."
03/28/2019
Performance
03:51
CMT CrossroadsS1 Boyz II Men & Brett Young - "I'll Make Love to You"
Country artist Brett Young and Boyz II Men spread some love and roses during their performance of the R&B group's classic ballad "I'll Make Love to You."
03/28/2019
Performance
03:13
CMT CrossroadsS1 E71Brooks & Dunn & Luke Combs - "Brand New Man"
Luke Combs joins Brooks & Dunn live onstage for a performance of the duo's song "Brand New Man."
06/24/2019
Performance
04:44
09/13/2019
Performance
04:21
CMT CrossroadsS1 E72Sheryl Crow Featuring Lucius - "Don't" (from CMT Crossroads)
Showcasing a track from her album of collaborations, "Threads," Sheryl Crow performs her song "Don't" with Lucius.
09/26/2019
Interview
00:33
CMT CrossroadsS1 E72Sheryl Crow and Jason Isbell Pay Tribute to Bob Dylan
Sheryl Crow and Jason Isbell talk about the influence Bob Dylan has had on their careers, and Jason shows off his Dylan-inspired tattoo.
09/27/2019
Interview
00:30
CMT CrossroadsS1 E72Sheryl Crow Reveals Why She Needed Lucius on Her Album
Sheryl Crow explains how indie band Lucius and their music remind her of all the fierce and accomplished women she's known in her life.
09/27/2019
Interview
00:41
CMT CrossroadsS1 E72Why Emmylou Harris Was Perfect for "Nobody's Perfect"
Sheryl Crow reveals that she created "Nobody's Perfect" with Emmylou Harris in mind, and the pair discuss the spiritual and musical components of their song.
09/27/2019
Interview
00:32
CMT CrossroadsS1 E72Bonnie Raitt Gushes Over Her Collaboration with Sheryl Crow
Bonnie Raitt tells Sheryl Crow why she was blown away by their song "Live Wire" and the process of working with her and Mavis Staples.
09/27/2019
Interview
00:49
CMT CrossroadsS1 E72Sheryl Crow Thinks Chris Stapleton Is Carrying the Baton
Sheryl Crow praises Chris Stapleton's work in carrying on the legacy of traditional country music, and he expresses his admiration for her.
09/27/2019
Interview
00:37
CMT CrossroadsS1 E72Why Sheryl Crow and Joe Walsh's Song Is a Crowd Favorite
Joe Walsh dishes on his funny performance faces and talks to Sheryl Crow about the process of writing "Still the Good Old Days" and how it's become a crowd-pleaser.
09/27/2019
Sneak Peek
04:22
CMT CrossroadsS1 E74Gavin DeGraw & Chris Young - "I Don't Want to Be"
Chris Young joins Gavin DeGraw for a live performance of DeGraw's hit song "I Don't Want to Be."
12/04/2019
Performance
02:55
CMT CrossroadsS1 E74Gavin DeGraw & Chris Young - "Raised on Country"
Chris Young and Gavin DeGraw name-drop some of country music's finest as they perform "Raised on Country."
12/13/2019