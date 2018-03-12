CMT Music Videos
Ruston Kelly - “Faceplant”
12/11/2018
Country newcomer Ruston Kelly wrestles with personal demons in the video for his song “Faceplant.”
Performance
03:37
CMT Music VideosGretchen Wilson - "Stacy"
Country singer-songwriter Gretchen Wilson performs "Stacy," a track off her album "Ready to Get Rowdy."
12/03/2018
Performance
02:50
CMT Music VideosBrett Eldredge featuring Meghan Trainor - "Baby, It's Cold Outside" (from CMT Crossroads)
Brett Eldredge and Meghan Trainor heat up the holidays with their flirty performance of "Baby, It's Cold Outside" during their edition of CMT Crossroads.
12/03/2018
Performance
03:28
CMT Music VideosSammy Arriaga - "WTH"
In this music video directed by Dylan Rucker, Sammy Arriaga experiences the ups and downs of love while performing his single "WTH."
12/04/2018
Performance
03:25
CMT Music VideosEmily Ann Roberts - "I've Got Forever"
Emily Ann Roberts wears her heart on her sleeve in this romantic music video for her song "I've Got Forever."
12/04/2018
Performance
03:52
CMT Music VideosHannah Bethel - "Train"
In this music video directed by Dawson Waters, Hannah Bethel dreams of a life without limits as she performs "Train."
12/04/2018
Performance
03:39
CMT Music VideosNora Collins - "Plain Jane"
In this music video directed by Jason Lee Denton, Nora Collins performs "Plain Jane" from her album "Strings."
12/06/2018
Performance
02:38
CMT Music VideosBrett Eldredge - "The First Noel"
Brett Eldredge reimagines a Christmas classic in this music video for his song "The First Noel" directed by Reid Long.
12/10/2018
Performance
04:52
CMT Music VideosRuston Kelly - “Big Brown Bus”
In the video for his song "Big Brown Bus," rising country star Ruston Kelly visits the Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center in Nashville, TN.
12/11/2018
Performance
02:48
CMT Music VideosRuston Kelly - “Jericho”
Singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly shares scenes from Nashville as he performs “Jericho,” a track from his debut album “Dying Star.”
12/11/2018
Performance
04:53
CMT Music VideosBill Anderson - "Waffle House Christmas"
Bill Anderson rings in the holidays with his own unique traditions in this music video for "Waffle House Christmas," directed by Lee Willard.
12/11/2018
Performance
03:37
Performance
02:59
CMT Music VideosThe Belles - "Didn't Break Mine"
Mother-daughter country duo The Belles refuses to shed any tears in the music video for their song “Didn’t Break Mine.”
12/18/2018
Performance
05:52
CMT Music VideosBrandi Carlile - "Party of One"
In this music video directed by Berenice Eveno, Brandi Carlile performs her song "Party of One."
12/19/2018
Performance
03:21
CMT Music VideosFaren Rachels - "On Paper"
Country singer Faren Rachels sings an ode to the wrong guy who's just right in the video for her song "On Paper."
01/15/2019
Performance
03:29
CMT Music VideosGone West - "Gone West"
Gone West, comprised of established musical artists Colbie Caillat, Jason Reeves, Justin Kawika Young and Nelly Joy, performs their self-titled track.
01/15/2019
Performance
03:30
CMT Music VideosJaden Michaels - "Behave"
Singer-songwriter Jaden Michaels performs her song "Behave" in a music video directed by Dylan Rucker.
01/15/2019
Performance
03:19
CMT Music VideosRayne Johnson - "Laid Back"
Country artist Rayne Johnson finds a girl who's a little more chill in the video for his song "Laid Back."
01/15/2019
Performance
03:52
CMT Music VideosJohn Hiatt - "Cry to Me"
Country legend John Hiatt performs "Cry to Me" from his 2018 album "The Eclipse Sessions."
01/18/2019
Performance
03:08
CMT Music VideosDanny Burns - "Let It Go"
Singer-songwriter Danny Burns performs his bluegrass-inflected song "Let It Go" with accompaniment from country artists Sam Bush and Jerry Douglas.
01/22/2019
Performance
04:08
CMT Music VideosKyle Park - "Rio"
Country artist Kyle Park performs "Rio," a song from his 2018 album "Don't Forget Where You Come From," in this music video directed by Paul De La Cerda.
01/30/2019