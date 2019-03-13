CMT Crossroads
Brooks & Dunn and Midland - "Boot Scootin' Boogie
Season 1 • 06/28/2019
Texas trio Midland joins Brooks & Dunn in downtown Nashville, TN, for a live performance of \""Boot Scootin' Boogie.\
Performance
04:25
CMT CrossroadsS1 Boyz II Men & Brett Young - "Motownphilly"
Brett Young and Boyz II Men team up live on stage for a performance of the R&B group's 1991 song "Motownphilly."
03/13/2019
Exclusive
00:40
CMT CrossroadsS1 Shawn Stockman Reveals Why He Joined Boyz II Men
Brett Young finds out why Shawn Stockman joined Boyz II Men and the band names he rejected.
03/28/2019
Performance
03:46
CMT CrossroadsS1 Boyz II Men & Brett Young - "In Case You Didn't Know"
Boyz II Men and Brett Young take the stage to perform "In Case You Didn't Know" from Young's 2017 self-titled debut album.
03/28/2019
Performance
03:47
CMT CrossroadsS1 Boyz II Men & Brett Young - "Water Runs Dry"
Country crooner Brett Young harmonizes with Boyz II Men in a live performance of the R&B group's ballad "Water Runs Dry."
03/28/2019
Performance
03:33
CMT CrossroadsS1 Boyz II Men & Brett Young - "Here Tonight"
Boyz II Men accompany Brett Young in a live performance of his 2018 hit "Here Tonight."
03/28/2019
Performance
03:40
CMT CrossroadsS1 Boyz II Men & Brett Young - "End of the Road"
Country star Brett Young joins Boyz II Men in a soulful live rendition of their classic slow jam "End of the Road."
03/28/2019
Performance
03:38
CMT CrossroadsS1 Boyz II Men & Brett Young - "Mercy"
Boyz II Men add their signature harmonies to Brett Young's live performance of his 2017 ballad "Mercy."
03/28/2019
Performance
03:04
CMT CrossroadsS1 Boyz II Men & Brett Young - "Catch"
Brett Young teams up with Boys II Men for a live performance of "Catch" from Young's 2018 album "Ticket to L.A."
03/28/2019
Performance
03:51
CMT CrossroadsS1 Boyz II Men & Brett Young - "I'll Make Love to You"
Country artist Brett Young and Boyz II Men spread some love and roses during their performance of the R&B group's classic ballad "I'll Make Love to You."
03/28/2019
Performance
03:13
CMT CrossroadsS1 Brooks & Dunn & Luke Combs - "Brand New Man"
Luke Combs joins Brooks & Dunn live onstage for a performance of the duo's song "Brand New Man."
06/24/2019
Performance
03:33
Performance
04:24
CMT CrossroadsS1 Brooks & Dunn and Brett Young - "Ain't Nothing 'Bout You
Brett Young joins Brooks & Dunn onstage to put a soulful spin on their 2001 hit \""Ain't Nothing 'Bout You.\
06/28/2019
Performance
03:17
CMT CrossroadsS1 Brooks & Dunn and Jon Pardi - "My Next Broken Heart
Brooks & Dunn join forces with country artist Jon Pardi for a performance of their 1991 hit \""My Next Broken Heart.\
06/28/2019
Performance
04:32
CMT CrossroadsS1 Brooks & Dunn and Cody Johnson - "Red Dirt Road
Singer-songwriter Cody Johnson joins Brooks & Dunn onstage in downtown Nashville, TN, for a live performance of \""Red Dirt Road.\
06/28/2019
Performance
03:45
CMT CrossroadsS1 Brooks & Dunn - "My Maria
Brooks & Dunn takes the stage in Nashville, TN, for a live performance of their 1996 hit \""My Maria.\
06/28/2019
Performance
04:35
CMT CrossroadsS1 Brooks & Dunn - "You're Gonna Miss Me When I'm Gone
A crowd packs Broadway in downtown Nashville, TN, to see Brooks & Dunn perform \""You're Gonna Miss Me When I'm Gone.\
06/28/2019
Performance
04:24
CMT CrossroadsS1 Brooks & Dunn and Brandon Lancaster - "Mama Don't Get Dressed Up for Nothing
LANCO front man Brandon Lancaster brings his country-rock vocal style to a performance of \""Mama Don't Get Dressed Up for Nothing\"" with Brooks & Dunn.
06/28/2019
Performance
04:44
CMT CrossroadsS1 Sheryl Crow and Chris Stapleton - "Tell Me When It's Over"
Sheryl Crow and Chris Stapleton want answers in their bluesy performance of "Tell Me When It's Over" from CMT Crossroads: Sheryl Crow & Friends, airing September 27 at 10/9c.
09/13/2019
Performance
04:21
CMT CrossroadsS1 Sheryl Crow Featuring Lucius - "Don't" (from CMT Crossroads)
Showcasing a track from her album of collaborations, "Threads," Sheryl Crow performs her song "Don't" with Lucius.
09/26/2019
Interview
00:33
CMT CrossroadsS1 Sheryl Crow and Jason Isbell Pay Tribute to Bob Dylan
Sheryl Crow and Jason Isbell talk about the influence Bob Dylan has had on their careers, and Jason shows off his Dylan-inspired tattoo.
09/27/2019
