CMT Music Videos
Davisson Brothers Band - "Unbreak You"
06/27/2019
The Davisson Brothers Band begs for redemption in their "Unbreak You" music video, directed by J. Lockhart.
Performance
03:10
CMT Music VideosAndy Velo - "Half-Truths & Other Lies"
In this music video directed by Dustin Haney, Andy Velo feels the sting of heartbreak as he performs his song "Half-Truths & Other Lies."
05/21/2019
Performance
02:44
CMT Music VideosCaroline Jones - "The Line"
Caroline Jones performs an acoustic version of her song "The Line" live at SiriusXM Radio in this video featuring footage from tour dates with Kenny Chesney.
06/17/2019
Performance
03:11
CMT Music VideosAlyssa Micaela - "Heartbreak Vacay"
Alyssa Micaela mends her broken heart by kicking back on the beach in this Quinton Cook-directed music video for her song "Heartbreak Vacay."
06/19/2019
Performance
03:14
CMT Music VideosHoliday State - "Friday Feelin'"
Holiday State hits the beach in this music video for their single "Friday Feelin'" directed by Hunter Gulan.
06/21/2019
Performance
03:05
CMT Music VideosRodney Crowell featuring Randy Rogers and Lee Ann Womack – "Flatland Hillbillies"
In this music video directed by Victor Eger, Rodney Crowell performs his hit "Flatland Hillbillies" featuring Randy Rogers and Lee Ann Womack.
06/24/2019
Performance
04:02
CMT Music VideosHannah Bethel - "Rhinestone Rodeo"
Hannah Bethel sings about overcoming adversity and chasing dreams in the music video for her song "Rhinestone Rodeo" directed by Dawson Waters.
06/25/2019
Performance
03:20
CMT Music VideosClare Dunn - "My Love"
Clare Dunn's devotion is strong in her feisty music video "My Love," directed by Rand Smith and Tim Duggan.
06/25/2019
Performance
03:16
CMT Music VideosAngie K - "Leave California"
In the Marissa Boucher-directed music video for Angie K's "Leave California," she feels the strain of a long-distance relationship.
06/26/2019
Performance
03:08
CMT Music VideosKelleigh Bannen - "Deluxe"
Kelleigh Bannen can't get enough of a first-rate romance in her music video for "Deluxe," directed by Carlos Ruiz.
06/26/2019
Performance
03:51
CMT Music VideosNatascha Myers - "Songs from a Hardwood Floor"
Natascha Myers mirrors her guitar-playing younger self in the "Songs from a Hardwood Floor" music video, directed by Zack Dyer.
06/26/2019
Performance
04:44
CMT Music VideosJontavious Willis - "The World Is in a Tangle"
Jontavious Willis revels in life's simpler pleasures in this Jacob Moyer-directed music video for "The World Is in a Tangle."
06/28/2019
Performance
03:02
CMT Music VideosTrisha Yearwood - "Every Girl in This Town"
Trisha Yearwood celebrates women of all kind in this Blythe Thomas-directed music video for her song "Every Girl in This Town."
06/28/2019
Performance
04:41
CMT Music VideosLukas Nelson & Promise of the Real - "Bad Case"
Country rockers Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real perform "Bad Case" off their 2019 album "Turn Off the News (Build a Garden)."
07/02/2019
Performance
02:51
CMT Music VideosLeah Turner -"Blah Blah Blah"
Country artist Leah Turner is the picture of female empowerment as she sings and dances to the beat of her up-tempo song "Blah Blah Blah."
07/11/2019
Performance
02:59
CMT Music VideosRadio Romance - "Like the Moon"
Radio Romance showcases their soulful vocals and instrumental chops with an upbeat performance of "Like the Moon."
07/16/2019
Performance
02:50
CMT Music VideosKaylee Bell - "Keith"
Kaylee Bell looks back fondly on her time with a former love in the music video for her song "Keith."
07/16/2019
Performance
04:02
CMT Music VideosAlana Springsteen - "Always Gonna Love You"
Alana Springsteen embraces young love in this Slater Goodson-directed music video for "Always Gonna Love You."
07/16/2019
Performance
02:35
CMT Music VideosSavannah Keyes - "Ghost"
Savannah Keyes explores her commitment issues and tendency to disappear without a trace in her video for "Ghost."
07/16/2019
Performance
03:18
CMT Music VideosKalsey Kulyk - "Bad Liar"
Kalsey Kulyk displays her effortless vocals and shows lots of sass as she performs her latest single "Bad Liar."
07/17/2019