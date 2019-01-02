CMT Music Videos
Tim Montana - "American Thread"
02/26/2019
In this Spidey Smith-directed music video, Tim Montana performs his song "American Thread."
Performance
04:05
CMT Music VideosKalie Shorr - "Awake"
Rising artist Kalie Shorr performs the title track from her 2018 EP "Awake."
02/01/2019
Performance
03:05
CMT Music VideosCarter Winter - "Skylines"
Country artist Carter Winter performs his song "Skylines" from the 2018 album "Temptation."
02/05/2019
Performance
03:06
CMT Music VideosDylan Scott - "Nothing to Do Town"
In this music video directed by Eric Welch, Dylan Scott performs "Nothing to Do Town" from his EP of the same name.
02/07/2019
Performance
02:52
CMT Music VideosHunter Hayes - "Heartbreak"
Country artist Hunter Hayes keeps his head up while going through the daily grind in the video for his song "Heartbreak."
02/14/2019
Performance
03:43
CMT Music VideosCrowder - "Red Letters"
Crowder performs his song "Red Letters" from his 2018 album "I Know a Ghost" in this music video directed by Patrick Tohill.
02/14/2019
Performance
02:49
CMT Music VideosDan + Shay - "All to Myself" (Shadow Video)
In this music video directed by Patrick Tracy, Dan + Shay perform "All to Myself" from their self-titled album.
02/18/2019
Performance
02:45
CMT Music VideosBaylee Littrell - "Don't Knock It"
In this music video directed by Leighanne Littrell, Baylee Littrell embraces a laid-back country life as he performs "Don't Knock It."
02/19/2019
Performance
03:38
CMT Music VideosDevin Dawson - "Dark Horse"
In this music video directed by Justin Clough, Devin Dawson stays true to himself as he performs "Dark Horse" from his album of the same name.
02/25/2019
Performance
03:03
CMT Music VideosDarby - "Trying on Dresses"
In this music video directed by Mika Matin, Darby performs her song "Trying on Dresses."
02/26/2019
Performance
03:40
CMT Music VideosGabby Barrett - "I Hope"
Gabby Barrett performs her song "I Hope" in this music video directed by Taylor Kelly and Brian K. Vaughan.
02/26/2019
Performance
03:17
CMT Music VideosAshley McBryde - "Girl Goin' Nowhere" (Live)
In this music video directed by Ryan Mclemore, Ashley McBryde performs "Girl Goin' Nowhere" live at Marathon Music Works in Nashville.
02/27/2019
Music Video
03:04
CMT Music VideosRy Bradley - "Leave You with a Song"
Ry Bradley performs his song "Leave You with a Song" in this music video directed by Taylor Nored.
02/28/2019
Performance
02:45
CMT Music VideosChris Janson - "Good Vibes"
In this music video directed by Michael Monaco, Chris Janson performs his song "Good Vibes."
03/04/2019
Performance
03:26
CMT Music VideosWalker Montgomery - "You Heard It Here First"
Walker Montgomery performs his song ""You Heard It Here First" in this music video directed by Dawson Waters.
03/06/2019
Performance
03:16
CMT Music VideosIngrid Andress - "Lady Like"
Ingrid Andress defines her own version of femininity in this music video for her single "Lady Like."
03/08/2019
Performance
04:18
CMT Music VideosDanny Burns featuring Mindy Smith, Sam Bush and ChessBoxer - "North Country"
In this music video directed by Alex Chaloff, Danny Burns performs "North Country" with help from Mindy Smith, Sam Bush and ChessBoxer.
03/15/2019
Performance
05:50
CMT Music VideosCledus T. Judd - "Bittersweet"
In this music video directed by Michael Valentine, Cledus T. Judd shares a beautiful message to his daughter as he performs "Bittersweet."
03/15/2019
Performance
02:56
CMT Music VideosTommy Townsend - "Drinkin'"
In this music video directed by Blake Judd, Tommy Townsend is full of questions as he performs "Drinkin'" from his album "Turn Back the Clock."
03/15/2019
Performance
03:49
CMT Music VideosJoy Williams - "Front Porch"
Joy Williams performs her song "Front Porch" in this music video directed by Stephen and Alexa Kinigopoulos.
03/18/2019