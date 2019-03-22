LANCO and Ashley McBryde Surprise Brooks & Dunn

03/22/2019

Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn describe rerecording their hits alongside LANCO, Ashley McBryde and other country stars for their Brooks & Dunn album "Reboot."

