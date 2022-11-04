Keith Urban - "Wild Hearts"
04/11/2022
Australian singer-songwriter Keith Urban kicks off the CMT Music Awards 2022 with a lively performance of his single "Wild Hearts."
More
Watching
Performance
04:06
2022 CMT Music Awards Extended CutKenny Chesney - "Beer in Mexico"
Hitmaker Kenny Chesney closes out the CMT Music Awards 2022 with a performance of his classic song "Beer in Mexico."
04/11/2022
Performance
03:10
2022 CMT Music Awards Extended CutMiranda Lambert - "If I Was a Cowboy"
Female Video of the Year winner Miranda Lambert ponders the life of an outlaw in her performance of "If I Was a Cowboy," live at the CMT Music Awards 2022.
04/11/2022
Performance
03:19
2022 CMT Music Awards Extended CutKane Brown - "One Mississippi"
Cohost Kane Brown sings his hit "One Mississippi" live at the CMT Music Awards 2022.
04/11/2022
Performance
03:30
2022 CMT Music Awards Extended CutJimmie Allen, Monica and Little Big Town - "Pray"
Jimmie Allen, Monica and Little Big Town get together at the CMT Music Awards 2022 to perform their song "Pray."
04/11/2022
Performance
03:44
2022 CMT Music Awards Extended CutThe Judds - "Love Can Build a Bridge"
Iconic mother-daughter duo The Judds reunite at the CMT Music Awards 2022 to perform their 1990s classic "Love Can Build a Bridge" in their first TV performance in 20 years.
04/11/2022
Performance
03:42
2022 CMT Music Awards Extended CutCody Johnson - "'Til You Can't"
Singer-songwriter Cody Johnson performs "'Til You Can't," his tune about seizing the moment, in the heart of downtown Nashville.
04/11/2022
Performance
02:49
2022 CMT Music Awards Extended CutMaren Morris and Ryan Hurd - "I Can't Love You Anymore"
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd take the stage at the CMT Music Awards 2022 to sing "I Can't Love You Anymore" from Morris's album "Humble Quest."
04/11/2022
Performance
03:10
2022 CMT Music Awards Extended CutKelsea Ballerini - "Heartfirst"
Singer-songwriter Kelsea Ballerini takes a break from hosting the CMT Music Awards 2022 to perform her song "Heartfirst."
04/11/2022
Performance
02:54
2022 CMT Music Awards Extended CutGabby Barrett - "Pick Me Up"
Gabby Barrett performs her 2020 tune "Pick Me Up" from the album "Goldmine" live at the CMT Music Awards 2022.
04/11/2022
Performance
03:10
2022 CMT Music Awards Extended CutWalker Hayes - "AA"
Singer-songwriter Walker Hayes performs his reflective song "AA" at the CMT Music Awards 2022.
04/11/2022
Performance
04:10
2022 CMT Music Awards Extended CutJason Aldean and Bryan Adams - "Heaven"
Singer-songwriter Jason Aldean takes the stage with Canadian rocker Bryan Adams to perform a cover of Adams’s 1985 power ballad "Heaven."
04/11/2022
Performance
03:40
2022 CMT Music Awards Extended CutBlack Pumas and Mickey Guyton - "Colors"
Psychedelic soul band Black Pumas performs their bluesy banger "Colors" with a little help from powerhouse vocalist Mickey Guyton.
04/11/2022
Performance
03:39
2022 CMT Music Awards Extended CutCarrie Underwood - "Ghost Story"
Host Kelsea Ballerini introduces Carrie Underwood for a performance of her song "Ghost Story" from Resorts World Las Vegas at the CMT Music Awards 2022.
04/11/2022
Performance
02:55
2022 CMT Music Awards Extended CutThomas Rhett and Riley Green - "Half of Me"
Hitmakers Thomas Rhett and Riley Green deliver a performance of their throwback country duet "Half of Me" at the CMT Music Awards 2022.
04/11/2022
Performance
03:09
2022 CMT Music Awards Extended CutOld Dominion - "No Hard Feelings"
Country music band Old Dominion delivers a performance of their bittersweet song "No Hard Feelings" at the CMT Music Awards 2022.
04/11/2022
Performance
03:12
2022 CMT Music Awards Extended CutCarly Pearce - "Diamondback"
Singer-songwriter Carly Pearce dons a white and gold outfit to perform her breakup song "Diamondback" at the CMT Music Awards 2022.
04/11/2022
Performance
02:52
2022 CMT Music Awards Extended CutLittle Big Town - "Hell Yeah"
Little Big Town hits the CMT Music Awards 2022 stage to perform their up-tempo breakup tune "Hell Yeah."
04/11/2022
Performance
02:50
2022 CMT Music Awards Extended CutCole Swindell and Lainey Wilson - "Never Say Never"
Singer-songwriters Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson perform their fiery duet "Never Say Never" at the CMT Music Awards 2022.
04/11/2022
Performance
03:15
2022 CMT Music Awards Extended CutKeith Urban - "Wild Hearts"
Australian singer-songwriter Keith Urban kicks off the CMT Music Awards 2022 with a lively performance of his single "Wild Hearts."
04/11/2022
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
01:30
1923The Duttons Take a Stand on 1923
1923, a Yellowstone origin story, introduces a new generation of the Dutton family as they explore the early 20th century in the Mountain West, streaming Sunday exclusively on Paramount+.
12/12/2022
Trailer
01:00
Fires and Full Moons Breed a New Terror on Wolf Pack
A California wildfire awakens a werewolf, but a group of curious teens -- once bitten -- will not shy away from the threat of decimation on Wolf Pack, streaming January 26 on Paramount+.
10/12/2022