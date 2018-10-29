CMT Music Videos
The Record Company - "Make It Happen"
11/09/2018
In this music video directed by Jeff Coffman, The Record Company performs "Make It Happen" from their album "All of This Life."
Music Video
03:34
CMT Music VideosNed LeDoux - “Brother Highway”
In this music video directed by Levi Paul and Bill Blanchard, Ned LeDoux performs his single “Brother Highway.”
10/29/2018
Music Video
04:01
CMT Music VideosKeb' Mo' featuring Rosanne Cash - "Put a Woman in Charge"
Keb’ Mo’ and Rosanne Cash team up to address gender equality in this powerful music video directed by Glenn Sweitzer.
10/30/2018
Music Video
04:08
CMT Music VideosSean McConnell - "Secondhand Smoke"
In this music video directed by Jim Cook, Sean McConnell performs his song "Secondhand Smoke."
11/02/2018
Music Video
03:46
CMT Music VideosMargo Price - "Leftovers"
Margo Price performs her song "Leftovers" in this music video directed by Casey Pierce.
11/02/2018
Music Video
04:22
CMT Music VideosLukas Nelson & Promise of the Real - "Forget About Georgia"
In this music video directed by Peter Harding, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real perform "Forget About Georgia" from their EP of the same name.
11/02/2018
Music Video
04:56
CMT Music VideosBrandon Stansell - "Hometown"
In this music video directed by Trent Atkinson, Brandon Stansell performs "Hometown" from his album "Slow Down."
11/05/2018
Music Video
03:40
CMT Music VideosEmily Ann Roberts - "Stuck on Me + You"
In this music video directed by Matt Sliger, Emily Ann Roberts has one special person on her mind as she performs "Stuck on Me + You."
11/06/2018
Music Video
03:43
CMT Music VideosHoney County - "Cigarette"
In this music video directed by Jay Diaz, country music trio Honey County performs their single “Cigarette.”
11/07/2018
Music Video
02:40
CMT Music VideosRodney Atkins - "Caught Up in the Country"
In this music video directed by Ryan Hamblin, Rodney Atkins celebrates a slower pace of life as he performs "Caught Up in the Country."
11/08/2018
Music Video
03:06
CMT Music VideosDanielle Johnson - "Let It Be You"
In this music video directed by Brian Harstine, Danielle Johnson performs the song "Let It Be You" from her self-titled album.
11/08/2018
Performance
03:40
Music Video
05:21
CMT Music VideosToby Keith - "Should've Been a Cowboy" (Live XXV)
In this music video directed by Michael Salomon, Toby Keith performs his 1993 hit "Should've Been a Cowboy" live and shares footage from past concerts.
11/10/2018
Performance
03:06
CMT Music VideosQueeva - "Stand Out"
Queeva performs the song "Stand Out" in this music video directed by Stephen Shepherd.
11/12/2018
Performance
03:32
CMT Music VideosRuston Kelly - "Son Of A Highway Daughter"
Former competitive skater Ruston Kelly returns to the ice in this music video for his song “Son of a Highway Daughter” directed by Stephen Kinigopoulos and Alexa King.
11/12/2018
Performance
05:08
CMT Music VideosBlackberry Smoke featuring Amanda Shires - "You Got Lucky”
Blackberry Smoke joins forces with Amanda Shires for a live in-studio performance of “You Got Lucky” in this music video.
11/15/2018
Performance
05:53
CMT Music VideosMargo Price - "All American Made"
In this music video directed by Kimberly Stuckwisch and Carlos Lopez Estrada, Margo Price performs “All American Made” from her second studio album of the same name.
11/15/2018
Performance
03:43
CMT Music VideosStephanie Quayle - "Ugly"
In this music video directed by Jeff Johnson, Stephanie Quayle sends a powerful message about self-love with “Ugly” from her album “Love the Way You See Me.”
11/16/2018
Performance
02:44
CMT Music VideosChris Janson - "It Is Christmas"
In this music video for “It Is Christmas” directed by Justin Key, Chris Janson celebrates the holidays surrounded by friends and family.
11/19/2018
Performance
04:03
CMT Music VideosCorey Smith - "Honky Tonkin' in My Blood"
In this music video directed by Abijeet Achar, Corey Smith performs “Honky Tonkin’ in My Blood” from the Great Wide Underground project.
11/21/2018
Performance
03:32
CMT Music VideosGibson Brothers - “Everybody Hurts”
The Gibson Brothers reimagine R.E.M.’s iconic song “Everybody Hurts” in this music video directed by George Salisbury.
11/21/2018