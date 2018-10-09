CMT Music Videos
David Nail and the Well Ravens - "Heavy"
09/24/2018
In this music video directed by Joshua Britt and Neilson Hubbard, David Nail and the Well Ravens performs "Heavy" from their album "Only This and Nothing More."
More
Watching
Music Video
03:26
CMT Music VideosLee Brice - "Rumor"
Country crooner Lee Brice co-stars with his real-life wife Sara Reeveley in the video for his song "Rumor."
09/10/2018
Music Video
04:15
CMT Music VideosTravis Meadows - “Underdogs”
Travis Meadows sings an ode to the universal feeling of being beaten down and overlooked in the music video for his song “Underdogs.”
09/10/2018
Music Video
03:54
CMT Music VideosMichael Ray - "One That Got Away"
Michael Ray performs "One That Got Away" from his album "Amos."
09/10/2018
Music Video
03:54
CMT Music VideosChelsea Williams - "Dreamcatcher"
Singer-songwriter Chelsea Williams performs the song "Dreamcatcher" from her album "Boomerang."
09/11/2018
Music Video
03:23
CMT Music VideosJohn Gurney - "Fairytale Dress"
Country artist John Gurney performs his song "Fairytale Dress" in this video directed by Chase Lauer.
09/11/2018
Music Video
02:32
CMT Music VideosRyan Calhoun - "What a Life"
In this music video directed by Dustin Haney, Ryan Calhoun performs "What a Life."
09/11/2018
Music Video
03:38
CMT Music VideosJillian Jacqueline Featuring Keith Urban - "If I Were You"
In this music video directed by Patrick Tracy, singer-songwriter Jillian Jacqueline is accompanied by country superstar Keith Urban on her song "If I Were You."
09/12/2018
Music Video
03:02
CMT Music VideosJ.D. Shelburne - "One Less Girl"
In this music video directed by Austin Peckham, J.D. Shelburne performs "One Less Girl" from his album "Two Lane Town."
09/18/2018
Music Video
03:25
CMT Music VideosBrett Eldredge - "Love Someone" (The Edgar Cut)
In this music video directed by Jeff Venable, Brett Eldredge performs "Love Someone" and shares the spotlight with his dog Edgar.
09/20/2018
Music Video
02:49
CMT Music VideosAlex Hall - "Tear Me Apart"
Country singer Alex Hall performs his song "Tear Me Apart" in this video directed by Dan Martinie.
09/20/2018
Music Video
03:51
CMT Music VideosDavid Nail and the Well Ravens - "Heavy"
In this music video directed by Joshua Britt and Neilson Hubbard, David Nail and the Well Ravens performs "Heavy" from their album "Only This and Nothing More."
09/24/2018
Music Video
03:07
CMT Music VideosAdam Hood Featuring Brent Cobb - "She Don't Love Me"
Brent Cobb joins singer-songwriter Adam Hood to perform Hood's song "She Don't Love Me" from his album “Somewhere in Between.”
09/25/2018
Music Video
03:32
Sign in to Watch
CMT Music VideosNick Howard - "Our Time"
In this music video directed by Austin Hein, Nick Howard performs "Our Time."
09/27/2018
Music Video
04:07
CMT Music VideosKelleigh Bannen - "Happy Birthday"
In this music video directed by Evan Kaufmann, Kelleigh Bannen performs "Happy Birthday."
10/13/2018
Music Video
03:27
CMT Music VideosJohn Prine - "Summer's End"
In this music video directed by Kerrin Sheldon and Elaine McMillion Sheldon, John Prine performs "Summer's End" from his album "The Tree of Forgiveness."
10/03/2018
Music Video
04:02
CMT Music VideosDelta Rae - "Do You Ever Dream?"
Delta Rae performs the song "Do You Ever Dream?" in this scenic music video, which was filmed in Iceland and directed by Law.
10/03/2018
Music Video
03:06
CMT Music VideosAnna Vaus - "Day Job"
In this music video directed by Jacob Vaus, Anna Vaus performs "Day Job" from her EP " The California Kid."
10/04/2018
Music Video
04:36
CMT Music VideosBlake Shelton - "Turnin' Me On" (Live at Henson Recording Studios)
Directed by Adam Rothlein, Blake Shelton performs "Turnin' Me On" from his album "Texoma Shore" live at the Henson Recording Studios in Los Angeles.
10/05/2018
Highlight
03:13
CMT Music VideosRaeLynn - "Tailgate"
In this music video directed by P. Tracy, RaeLynn performs "Tailgate."
10/08/2018
Music Video
03:17
CMT Music VideosOlivia Lane - "You Got Me"
In this music video directed by Matt DeLisi, Olivia Lane performs "You Got Me."
10/08/2018