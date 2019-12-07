Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
07/12/2019
Candidates' reactions span from tears of joy to hugs to shock when the women learn they'll be a part of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders team.
Exclusive
03:47
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamHair Flips
Mastering the effortless, sexy hair flip is a must to earn a spot on the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders team.
07/12/2019
Exclusive
06:07
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamTop Emotional Eliminations
Through the years, Kelli and Judy have delivered heartbreaking news to many candidates.
07/12/2019
Exclusive
08:14
Exclusive
02:20
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamTryout Fails
From botched kick lines to wardrobe malfunctions, Judy and Kelli look back at some of the biggest audition debacles.
07/19/2019
Exclusive
01:49
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamPhil Whitfield - Best Security Guard
Security guard Phil Whitfield, cheerleader of cheerleaders, can always be counted on to fire up the hopefuls when they need an energy boost.
07/19/2019
Exclusive
06:46
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamA Tour of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' Home Stadium
Stadium ambassador Phil Whitfield offers an exclusive look at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and the Dallas Cowboys.
07/22/2019
Exclusive
02:36
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamTough Love
Whether they're making cuts or motivating the women, Kelli and Judy have doled out their fair share of tough love on Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team.
07/26/2019
Exclusive
02:11
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamKick Line Crash Course
Heather and her Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders teammates break down the moves for their signature kick line.
07/27/2019
Exclusive
02:51
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamInside the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Locker Room
Phil and Kelli provide an inside look at the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders locker room.
07/28/2019
Exclusive
03:22
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamTeach a Former Cowboy How to Dance
Former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Bradie James learns hair flips, sexy hips and more dance moves from the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.
07/30/2019
Highlight
04:18
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamThe Judges Head to the Deliberation Room
Expectations are high as Charm La'Donna and Melissa Rycroft join Kelli and Judy to decide which hopefuls will advance to the semifinal.
08/02/2019
Highlight
02:54
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamThe Semifinalists Are Revealed
Phil Whitfield reveals which DCC hopefuls are heading to the semifinal, and the semifinalists prepare for a grueling first day at rehearsals.
08/02/2019