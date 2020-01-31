CMT Music Videos
Tiera - "Rewind"
04/03/2020
Country singer-songwriter Tiera narrates the story of a couple's failing relationship in the music video for her single "Rewind" directed by Kamren Kennedy.
Performance
03:32
CMT Music VideosRodney Atkins - "Thank God for You"
In his music video for "Thank God for You," Rodney Atkins chronicles how young love grows into so much more.
01/31/2020
Performance
03:43
CMT Music VideosMickey Guyton - "Sister" (Live)
Mickey Guyton is joined by Tenille Townes, Rachel Wammack, Leah Turner and Clare Dunn as they celebrate women's empowerment in their live performance of "Sister."
02/06/2020
Performance
03:06
CMT Music VideosHasting & Co. - "Brunch Drunk"
Hasting & Co.'s music video for "Brunch Drunk" is the perfect soundtrack for Sunday Funday and the best way to get over last night's hangover.
02/14/2020
Performance
04:07
CMT Music VideosRodney Crowell - "56 Fury"
Rodney Crowell sings his ode to a classic American car in "56 Fury," featuring Billy F. Gibbons from ZZ Top on lead guitar, in a music video directed by Keller Moore.
02/28/2020
Performance
03:24
CMT Music VideosTracy Lawrence - "Made in America"
Tracy Lawrence celebrates the beauty of America and the courageous men and women who fight for our freedom in the music video for his patriotic track "Made in America."
02/28/2020
Performance
03:21
CMT Music VideosTim Dugger - "You're Gonna Love Me"
Tim Dugger describes the values he holds dear and hopes that a girl out there shares them in the music video for "You're Gonna Love Me," directed by Ryan Hamblin.
03/16/2020
Performance
03:18
CMT Music VideosAshley McBryde - "One Night Standards"
Ashley McBryde lays down the cold reality of one-night stands in motel rooms in her music video for "One Night Standards."
03/24/2020
Performance
03:29
CMT Music VideosIngrid Andress - "More Hearts Than Mine"
Ingrid Andress tells her boyfriend what's in store for him if he comes to her hometown in the video for "More Hearts Than Mine."
03/24/2020
Performance
03:39
CMT Music VideosChris Janson - "Done"
Chris Janson explains the things he'll do to give his lady the perfect life in the music video for his song "Done."
03/24/2020
Performance
03:46
CMT Music VideosGone West - "What Could've Been"
In the music video for their song "What Could've Been," Gone West reflects on what's left behind in a relationship that wasn't meant to be.
03/24/2020
Performance
03:53
CMT Music VideosStephen Wilson Jr. - "Year to Be Young 1994"
A nod to one of Stephen Wilson Jr.'s musical influences, Kurt Cobain, starts off the music video for "Year to Be Young 1994," the artist's song about growing up in the 90s.
04/07/2020
Performance
03:34
CMT Music VideosEssex County - "So Good"
British country music trio Essex County gets a little bit rock 'n' roll in the music video for their debut single, "So Good."
04/08/2020
Performance
03:18
CMT Music VideosTara Thompson - "My Dogs Are Home"
In her music video for "My Dogs Are Home," Tara Thompson's four-legged friends keep her company while she kicks back with a tall glass of wine.
04/14/2020
Performance
02:51
CMT Music VideosBaylee Littrell - "Boxes - 615"
Rising 17-year-old country star Baylee Littrell performs "Boxes - 615," from his 2019 debut album, "770-Country."
04/15/2020
Performance
04:44
CMT Music VideosRuthie Collins - "Cold Comfort"
Ruthie Collins sings about the painful process of moving on from a broken heart in the music video for her song "Cold Comfort" directed by Cal & Aly.
04/17/2020
Performance
03:06
CMT Music VideosLee Brice - "One of Them Girls"
Lee Brice celebrates a special kind of well-rounded and down-home woman in his music video for "One of Them Girls."
04/17/2020
Performance
03:01
CMT Music VideosJanelle Arthur - "White Horse"
Former American Idol finalist Janelle Arthur sings about finding her own happy ending in the video for her song "White Horse."
04/23/2020
Performance
02:52
CMT Music VideosJoe Hanson - "Part of Me"
Joe Hanson sings about missing someone he's trying to move on from in the music video for his cathartic single "Part of Me" directed by Quinton Cook.
04/29/2020
Performance
03:08
CMT Music VideosDan Smalley - "If I'm Being Honest"
Dan Smalley bares his soul and lets the melodies fly in the music video for his song "If I'm Being Honest" from his debut EP of the same name.
04/30/2020