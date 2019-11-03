Trisha Yearwood on "Let's Be Frank" and Working with Don Was

03/11/2019

Trisha Yearwood describes how she decided which Frank Sinatra songs to include on her album "Let's Be Frank" and reflects on her collaboration with producer Don Was.

Trisha Yearwood describes how she decided which Frank Sinatra songs to include on her album "Let's Be Frank" and reflects on her collaboration with producer Don Was.
