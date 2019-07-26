Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
A Picture Is Worth a Spot on the Team
10/11/2019
The dancers don the DCC garb for photo shoots during which Judy and Kelli evaluate the ladies' photogenic qualities with a fine-tooth comb.
More
Watching
Exclusive
02:36
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamTough Love
Whether they're making cuts or motivating the women, Kelli and Judy have doled out their fair share of tough love on Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team.
07/26/2019
Exclusive
02:11
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamKick Line Crash Course
Heather and her Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders teammates break down the moves for their signature kick line.
07/27/2019
Exclusive
02:51
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamInside the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Locker Room
Phil and Kelli provide an inside look at the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders locker room.
07/28/2019
Exclusive
03:22
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamTeach a Former Cowboy How to Dance
Former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Bradie James learns hair flips, sexy hips and more dance moves from the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.
07/30/2019
Highlight
04:18
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamThe Judges Head to the Deliberation Room
Expectations are high as Charm La'Donna and Melissa Rycroft join Kelli and Judy to decide which hopefuls will advance to the semifinal.
08/02/2019
Highlight
02:54
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamThe Semifinalists Are Revealed
Phil Whitfield reveals which DCC hopefuls are heading to the semifinal, and the semifinalists prepare for a grueling first day at rehearsals.
08/02/2019
Highlight
05:07
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamThe Finalists Are Announced
The DCC hopefuls nervously await their fate as Kelli and Judy reveal who will be moving on to finals.
08/09/2019
Highlight
04:21
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamThe Retiring Vets Say Goodbye
The retiring veterans give emotional farewell speeches to the rest of the squad, and Yuko makes an exciting announcement about her future.
08/09/2019
Exclusive
06:40
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamThe Transformation Begins
The rookies try jump splits and high kicks, Kelli and Judy consider squad leaders, the dancers get fitted for uniforms, and guest choreographer Travis Wall comes to rehearsal.
08/31/2019
Highlight
03:45
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamThe Candidates Visit the Dallas VA Medical Center
The candidates perform a dance routine at the Dallas VA Medical Center, and Kelli pays close attention to the rookies as they interact with the veterans.
09/06/2019
Highlight
03:47
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamA Picture Is Worth a Spot on the Team
The dancers don the DCC garb for photo shoots during which Judy and Kelli evaluate the ladies' photogenic qualities with a fine-tooth comb.
10/11/2019
Highlight
03:54
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamKelli and Judy Reveal the Team
After a grueling summer of training, Kelli and Judy announce the final roster, and the ladies chosen for the team celebrate.
10/25/2019
Highlight
04:14
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamThe Team Performs at Their First Game
The ladies shine bright at their first performance, and rookie Lily talks about her dream coming true after being cut on the last day of the competition the prior year.
10/25/2019
Exclusive
16:43
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS15 Meet the 2020 Hopefuls
Women aspiring to be Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders remotely audition for the squad, sharing a bit about themselves and showing off their impressive moves.
11/24/2020
Highlight
02:45
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS15 A Rushed Training Camp Is No Excuse for Rushed Moves
Working on an abbreviated training schedule, Kelli and Judy evaluate the first night of auditions and call down a nervous rookie to address her hurried dance moves.
11/24/2020
Highlight
02:44
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS15 The Vets Enter the Training Bubble with Something to Prove
With plenty of experience under their belts, the 29 veterans return to training camp with every intention of showing Kelli and Judy they deserve one of the 36 spots on the squad.
12/08/2020
Highlight
03:54
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS15 The Hopefuls' Public-Speaking Prowess Is Put to the Test
On media day, the hopefuls demonstrate their communication skills while answering a series of questions from Kelli, Judy and four notable guest judges.
01/05/2021
Highlight
02:22
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS15 The Squad Performs the Signature Dance for the First Time
After making it through the auditioning and training process amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the dancers perform the team's signature pre-game routine for the first time as a squad.
01/12/2021
Exclusive
08:29
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS16 Overtime - You Came to Play!
Judy and Kelli reveal what Brittany Perry-Russell's guest choreography showed them about the dancers and discuss the first cuts of the season, and Armani takes the Star Spotlight.
09/28/2021
Exclusive
08:18
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS16 Overtime - Call the Medic!
Kelli and Judy discuss Kya's perfectionism and Daphne's devastating second knee injury, and KayDianna takes the Star Spotlight.
10/05/2021