Tegan Marie - "I Know How to Make a Boy Cry"

06/29/2018

In this music video directed by Veronica Zelle, Tegan Marie performs "I Know How to Make a Boy Cry."

04:04

Granville Automatic - "A Little of Both"

In this music video directed by the artist, Granville Automatic performs "A Little of Both" from their album "Radio Hymns."
06/01/2018
03:45

Chris Janson - "Drunk Girl" 

In this music video directed by Jeff Venable, Chris Janson performs "Drunk Girl" from his album "Everybody."
06/04/2018
03:28

American Aquarium - "Tough Folks"

In this music video directed by Tim Hardiman, American Aquarium performs "Tough Folks" from their album "Things Change."
06/05/2018
04:12

William Prince - "Breathless"

In this music video, William Prince performs the single "Breathless" from his album "Earthly Days."
06/12/2018
03:52

Elise Davis - "Don't Bring Me Flowers"

In this music video directed by Jason Alan Morant, Elise Davis performs "Don't Bring Me Flowers" from her album "Cactus."
06/13/2018
03:16

Abi - "A Day Without"

In this music video directed by Daniel Carberry, Abi performs "A Day Without."
06/14/2018
03:17

Sierra Black - "Make It Easy"

In this music video directed by The Film Poets, country star Sierra Black performs her song "Make It Easy."
06/19/2018
04:12

Olivia Ooms - "Thoughts of You"

Singer Olivia Ooms performs "Thoughts of You" in this music video directed by Ooms and David Javier.
06/19/2018
03:46

Dillon Carmichael - "It's Simple"

In this music video directed by Clay Riley Hassler, country artist Dillon Carmichael preforms "It’s Simple" off of his debut album "Hell on an Angel."
06/19/2018
02:57

Adam Rutledge - "Love Kickin' In"

Adam Rutledge performs "Love Kickin' In" from his album "Runway."
06/25/2018
03:25

03:36

Matt Stillwell - "Hot Minute"

Country star Matt Stillwell reflects on a fleeting relationship in the video for his song "Hot Minute."
07/03/2018
02:23

John Prine - "Knockin' on Your Screen Door"

Country legend John Prine performs "Knockin' on Your Screen Door" in this video, which features appearances by Dan Auerbach, Jason Isbell, Margo Price and Sturgill Simpson.
07/11/2018
03:42

Corey Smith - "Halfway Home"

Singer-songwriter Corey Smith uses actual home movies in his video for "Halfway Home."
07/18/2018
02:43

Natalie Stovall - "Can't Love You No More"

Country star Natalie Stovall gives a live performance of her song "Can't Love You No More."
07/23/2018
03:12

Faren Rachels - "Uber Driver"

In this music video directed by Andrea Schollnick, Faren Rachels performs "Uber Driver."
07/24/2018
04:01

Cledus T. Judd - “(Weight’s Goin) Up Down, Up Down”

Country parody artist Cledus T. Judd struggles to find balance in the video for his song “(Weight’s Goin) Up Down, Up Down.”
07/25/2018
02:45

Kalie Shorr - "Candy"

In this music video, Kalie Shorr performs "Candy."
07/30/2018
02:58

Filmore - "Slower"

Filmore performs "Slower" in this music video directed by Dusty Barker.
07/30/2018
03:43

Scotty McCreery - "This Is It"

Scotty McCreery celebrates marital bliss in this music video for "This Is It" from his album "Seasons Change."
07/30/2018
03:01

Eric Dodd - "The Reason"

In this music video directed by Elliott Eicheldinger, Eric Dodd performs "The Reason."
07/31/2018