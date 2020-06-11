CMT Music Videos
The Wild Feathers - "Big Sky"
04/19/2018
In this music video directed by Gus Black, The Wild Feathers perform "Big Sky."
Performance
03:42
CMT Music VideosKat & Alex - "How Many Times"
Real-life couple Kat & Alex sing about an on again, off again romance in the music video for their debut single "How Many Times" directed by Doltyn Snedden.
11/06/2020
Music Video
04:03
CMT Music VideosBobby Bare - "I Drink"
In this music video directed by Max T. Barnes, Bobby Bare performs "I Drink" from his album "Things Change."
01/09/2018
Music Video
03:34
CMT Music VideosJillian Cardarelli - "Souvenirs”
Music Video directed by Preston Leatherman.
03/20/2018
Music Video
03:37
CMT Music VideosRaeLynn - "Queens Don't"
RaeLynn performs "Queens Don't" off her sophomore album in this music video directed by Sean Hagwell.
03/26/2018
Music Video
02:58
CMT Music VideosDylan Scott - "Hooked"
In this music video directed by Eric Welch, Dylan Scott performs "Hooked" from his self-titled album.
03/27/2018
Music Video
03:21
CMT Music VideosLOCASH - "Don't Get Better Than That"
In this music video directed by TK McKamy, LOCASH performs "Don't Get Better Than That."
03/28/2018
Music Video
03:32
CMT Music VideosJoy Williams - "When Creation Was Young"
Joy Williams performs her song "When Creation Was Young" in this music video directed by Alex Chaloff.
04/02/2018
Music Video
03:25
CMT Music VideosCole Swindell - "Break Up in the End"
In this music video directed by Jay Martin, Cole Swindell performs "Break Up in the End" from his third studio album.
04/02/2018
Highlight
02:19
CMT Music VideosJoshua Hedley - "I Never (Shed a Tear)"
In this music video directed by Brad Holland, Joshua Hedley performs "I Never (Shed a Tear)" from his album "Mr. Jukebox."
04/17/2018
Music Video
03:30
CMT Music VideosJulia Cole - "Priority"
In this music video directed by Julia Cole and Sam Dobbs, Cole performs "Priority" from her album "Priority (Acoustic Mixtape)."
04/24/2018
Music Video
03:22
CMT Music VideosMakayla Lynn - "Joyride"
In this music video directed by Scott Simpson, Makayla Lynn performs "Joyride" from her album "On a Dare and a Prayer."
04/24/2018
Highlight
02:55
CMT Music VideosJake Rose - "Sleeves"
In this music video directed by Marcel, Jake Rose performs "Sleeves" from his "Family EP."
04/24/2018
Highlight
04:02
CMT Music VideosAdam Doleac - "Bigger Than Us"
In this music video directed by Dawson Waters, Adam Doleac performs "Bigger Than Us" from his self-titled EP.
04/24/2018
Highlight
03:04
CMT Music VideosJoLivi - "Vinyl"
In this music video directed by Brian Vaughan, JoLivi performs "Vinyl."
05/03/2018
Highlight
03:10
CMT Music VideosMichael Ray - "Get to You"
Michael Ray preforms "Get to You," the first single off his second studio album, "Amos."
05/08/2018
Music Video
03:33
CMT Music VideosNora Collins - "Who Knows Who"
In this video directed by Slater Goodson, Nora Collins performs her single "Who Knows Who."
05/10/2018
Highlight
03:25
CMT Music VideosLainey Wilson - "Workin' Overtime"
In this music video directed by Jessica Steddom, Lainey Wilson performs the song "Workin' Overtime" from her self-titled EP.
05/18/2018
Music Video
04:20
CMT Music VideosZach DuBois - "Pray for Rain"
In this music video directed by Ryan Blaske, Zach DuBois performs "Pray for Rain" from his album "Flaneur."
05/21/2018