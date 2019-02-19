CMT Music Videos
Danny Burns featuring Mindy Smith, Sam Bush and ChessBoxer - "North Country"
03/15/2019
In this music video directed by Alex Chaloff, Danny Burns performs "North Country" with help from Mindy Smith, Sam Bush and ChessBoxer.
Performance
02:45
CMT Music VideosBaylee Littrell - "Don't Knock It"
In this music video directed by Leighanne Littrell, Baylee Littrell embraces a laid-back country life as he performs "Don't Knock It."
02/19/2019
Performance
03:38
CMT Music VideosDevin Dawson - "Dark Horse"
In this music video directed by Justin Clough, Devin Dawson stays true to himself as he performs "Dark Horse" from his album of the same name.
02/25/2019
Performance
03:03
CMT Music VideosDarby - "Trying on Dresses"
In this music video directed by Mika Matin, Darby performs her song "Trying on Dresses."
02/26/2019
Performance
03:40
CMT Music VideosGabby Barrett - "I Hope"
Gabby Barrett performs her song "I Hope" in this music video directed by Taylor Kelly and Brian K. Vaughan.
02/26/2019
Performance
03:17
CMT Music VideosTim Montana - "American Thread"
In this Spidey Smith-directed music video, Tim Montana performs his song "American Thread."
02/26/2019
Performance
04:03
CMT Music VideosAshley McBryde - "Girl Goin' Nowhere" (Live)
In this music video directed by Ryan Mclemore, Ashley McBryde performs "Girl Goin' Nowhere" live at Marathon Music Works in Nashville.
02/27/2019
Music Video
03:04
CMT Music VideosRy Bradley - "Leave You with a Song"
Ry Bradley performs his song "Leave You with a Song" in this music video directed by Taylor Nored.
02/28/2019
Performance
02:45
CMT Music VideosChris Janson - "Good Vibes"
In this music video directed by Michael Monaco, Chris Janson performs his song "Good Vibes."
03/04/2019
Performance
03:26
CMT Music VideosWalker Montgomery - "You Heard It Here First"
Walker Montgomery performs his song ""You Heard It Here First" in this music video directed by Dawson Waters.
03/06/2019
Performance
03:16
CMT Music VideosIngrid Andress - "Lady Like"
Ingrid Andress defines her own version of femininity in this music video for her single "Lady Like."
03/08/2019
Performance
04:18
Performance
05:50
CMT Music VideosCledus T. Judd - "Bittersweet"
In this music video directed by Michael Valentine, Cledus T. Judd shares a beautiful message to his daughter as he performs "Bittersweet."
03/15/2019
Performance
02:56
CMT Music VideosTommy Townsend - "Drinkin'"
In this music video directed by Blake Judd, Tommy Townsend is full of questions as he performs "Drinkin'" from his album "Turn Back the Clock."
03/15/2019
Performance
03:49
CMT Music VideosJoy Williams - "Front Porch"
Joy Williams performs her song "Front Porch" in this music video directed by Stephen and Alexa Kinigopoulos.
03/18/2019
Performance
04:10
CMT Music VideosAustin Jenckes featuring Lori McKenna - "Fat Kid"
In this video directed by Dylan Rucker, Austin Jenckes and Lori McKenna sing about small-town life as they perform "Fat Kid" from Jenckes's album "If You Grew Up Like I Did."
03/19/2019
Performance
04:08
CMT Music VideosAJ McLean - "Boy and a Man"
AJ McLean looks back at a lifelong love in the music video for "Boy and a Man," which he directed with Rene Elizondo.
03/21/2019
Performance
03:17
CMT Music VideosGeorge Ducas - "Eastwood"
In this music video directed by Cody Villalobos, George Ducas has his sights set on one special woman as he performs "Eastwood" from his EP "Yellow Rose Motel, Vol. 1."
03/21/2019
Performance
02:53
CMT Music VideosHailey Whitters - "10 Year Town"
Hailey Whitters patiently waits for her big break in the stripped-down music video for her song "10 Year Town."
03/21/2019
Performance
03:46
CMT Music VideosKalsey Kulyk - "More Time"
In this music video directed by Erika Rock and Stephen Linn, Kalsey Kulyk shares home movies and reflects on living in the moment as she performs "More Time."
03/22/2019
Performance
04:04
CMT Music VideosFarewell Angelina - "Ghosts"
Farewell Angelina perform their song "Ghosts" in this music video directed by Quinton Cook.
03/26/2019