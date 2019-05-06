shows
news
Carrie Underwood Wins Video of the Year for "Cry Pretty"
06/05/2019
Carrie Underwood accepts the coveted honor of video of the year at the 2019 CMT Music Awards for "Cry Pretty."
Carrie Underwood Wins Video of the Year for "Cry Pretty"
06/05/2019