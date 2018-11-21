CMT Music Videos

Jenna Paulette - "F-150"

11/30/2018

Jenna Paulette performs her song "F-150" in this Zach Dyer-directed music video.

More

Watching

Performance
04:03

CMT Music Videos
Corey Smith - "Honky Tonkin' in My Blood"

In this music video directed by Abijeet Achar, Corey Smith performs “Honky Tonkin’ in My Blood” from the Great Wide Underground project.
11/21/2018
Performance
03:32

CMT Music Videos
Gibson Brothers - “Everybody Hurts”

The Gibson Brothers reimagine R.E.M.’s iconic song “Everybody Hurts” in this music video directed by George Salisbury.
11/21/2018
Music Video
03:15

CMT Music Videos
Jenny Tolman - “Rock & Roll to My Country Soul”

Country songstress Jenny Tolman pays tribute to classic rock influences in the video for her song “Rock & Roll to My Country Soul.”
11/26/2018
Performance
02:33

CMT Music Videos
Post Monroe - "No More"

In this music video directed by Jacob Moyer, Post Monroe performs "No More" as they reflect on a relationship that's met its demise.
11/28/2018
Performance
04:05

CMT Music Videos
Rachel Reinert - "Dark Star"

In this music video directed by Jeremiah Dunlap, Rachel Reinert knows the best is yet to come as she performs "Dark Star."
11/29/2018
Performance
04:17

CMT Music Videos
Bailey Bryan - “Songbird”

Bailey Bryan reflects on her place in the world in this music video for her single “Songbird.”
11/30/2018
Performance
03:30

CMT Music Videos
Jenna Paulette - "Slow Dancing on the Moon"

In this Zach Dyer-directed music video, Jenna Paulette performs her song "Slow Dancing on the Moon."
11/30/2018
Performance
03:37

CMT Music Videos
Jenna Paulette - "Shooting Stars"

Jenna Paulette performs her song "Shooting Stars" in this music video directed by Zach Dyer.
11/30/2018
Performance
03:16

CMT Music Videos
Lucie Silvas - “Kite”

Country artist Lucie Silvas performs “Kite,” the lead single from her 2018 album “E.G.O.”
11/30/2018
Performance
04:18

CMT Music Videos
Westside Cast featuring Alexandra Kay, Taz Zavala and Pia Toscano - “Champagne High”

The cast of Netflix’s unscripted series “Westside” shares a glimpse into the highs and lows of pursuing their Hollywood dreams in this music video for “Champagne High.”
11/30/2018
Performance
03:25

CMT Music Videos
Jenna Paulette - "F-150"

Jenna Paulette performs her song "F-150" in this Zach Dyer-directed music video.
11/30/2018
Performance
02:43

CMT Music Videos
Tracy Lawrence - "Frozen in Time"

Tracy Lawrence gets festive in this music video for "Frozen in Time" directed by Carl Diebold.
11/30/2018
Performance
04:39

CMT Music Videos
for KING & COUNTRY - “Little Drummer Boy”

for KING & COUNTRY puts a new spin on a holiday classic in this live performance music video of “Little Drummer Boy” directed by Ben Smallbone.
11/30/2018
Performance
03:18

CMT Music Videos
Nick Wayne - "If You Ever Wanna"

In this music video directed by Alex Ferrari, Nick Wayne hits the road with his single "If You Ever Wanna" from his album "Two Sides."
12/03/2018
Performance
03:37

CMT Music Videos
Gretchen Wilson - "Stacy"

Country singer-songwriter Gretchen Wilson performs "Stacy," a track off her album "Ready to Get Rowdy."
12/03/2018
Performance
02:50

CMT Music Videos
Brett Eldredge featuring Meghan Trainor - "Baby, It's Cold Outside" (from CMT Crossroads)

Brett Eldredge and Meghan Trainor heat up the holidays with their flirty performance of "Baby, It's Cold Outside" during their edition of CMT Crossroads.
12/03/2018
Performance
03:28

CMT Music Videos
Sammy Arriaga - "WTH"

In this music video directed by Dylan Rucker, Sammy Arriaga experiences the ups and downs of love while performing his single "WTH."
12/04/2018
Performance
03:25

CMT Music Videos
Emily Ann Roberts - "I've Got Forever"

Emily Ann Roberts wears her heart on her sleeve in this romantic music video for her song "I've Got Forever."
12/04/2018
Performance
03:52

CMT Music Videos
Hannah Bethel - "Train"

In this music video directed by Dawson Waters, Hannah Bethel dreams of a life without limits as she performs "Train."
12/04/2018
Performance
03:39

CMT Music Videos
Nora Collins - "Plain Jane"

In this music video directed by Jason Lee Denton, Nora Collins performs "Plain Jane" from her album "Strings."
12/06/2018
Performance
02:38

CMT Music Videos
Brett Eldredge - "The First Noel"

Brett Eldredge reimagines a Christmas classic in this music video for his song "The First Noel" directed by Reid Long.
12/10/2018