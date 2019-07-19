Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
The DCC Meet Cirque du Soleil
Season 14 E 3 • 08/16/2019
Members of the 2018 DCC squad meet performers from Cirque du Soleil's "Amaluna," and the two groups share some of their iconic moves.
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS14 Phil Whitfield - Best Security Guard
Security guard Phil Whitfield, cheerleader of cheerleaders, can always be counted on to fire up the hopefuls when they need an energy boost.
07/19/2019
Exclusive
06:46
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS14 A Tour of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' Home Stadium
Stadium ambassador Phil Whitfield offers an exclusive look at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and the Dallas Cowboys.
07/22/2019
Exclusive
02:36
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS14 Tough Love
Whether they're making cuts or motivating the women, Kelli and Judy have doled out their fair share of tough love on Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team.
07/26/2019
Exclusive
02:11
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS14 Kick Line Crash Course
Heather and her Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders teammates break down the moves for their signature kick line.
07/27/2019
Exclusive
02:51
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS14 Inside the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Locker Room
Phil and Kelli provide an inside look at the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders locker room.
07/28/2019
Exclusive
03:22
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS14 Teach a Former Cowboy How to Dance
Former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Bradie James learns hair flips, sexy hips and more dance moves from the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.
07/30/2019
Highlight
04:18
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS14 E1The Judges Head to the Deliberation Room
Expectations are high as Charm La'Donna and Melissa Rycroft join Kelli and Judy to decide which hopefuls will advance to the semifinal.
08/02/2019
Highlight
02:54
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS14 E1The Semifinalists Are Revealed
Phil Whitfield reveals which DCC hopefuls are heading to the semifinal, and the semifinalists prepare for a grueling first day at rehearsals.
08/02/2019
Highlight
05:07
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS14 E2The Finalists Are Announced
The DCC hopefuls nervously await their fate as Kelli and Judy reveal who will be moving on to finals.
08/09/2019
Highlight
04:21
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS14 E2The Retiring Vets Say Goodbye
The retiring veterans give emotional farewell speeches to the rest of the squad, and Yuko makes an exciting announcement about her future.
08/09/2019
Exclusive
00:00
Exclusive
06:40
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS14 E5The Transformation Begins
The rookies try jump splits and high kicks, Kelli and Judy consider squad leaders, the dancers get fitted for uniforms, and guest choreographer Travis Wall comes to rehearsal.
08/31/2019
Highlight
03:45
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS14 E6The Candidates Visit the Dallas VA Medical Center
The candidates perform a dance routine at the Dallas VA Medical Center, and Kelli pays close attention to the rookies as they interact with the veterans.
09/06/2019
Highlight
03:47
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS14 E11A Picture Is Worth a Spot on the Team
The dancers don the DCC garb for photo shoots during which Judy and Kelli evaluate the ladies' photogenic qualities with a fine-tooth comb.
10/11/2019
Highlight
03:54
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS14 E13Kelli and Judy Reveal the Team
After a grueling summer of training, Kelli and Judy announce the final roster, and the ladies chosen for the team celebrate.
10/25/2019
Highlight
04:14
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS14 E13The Team Performs at Their First Game
The ladies shine bright at their first performance, and rookie Lily talks about her dream coming true after being cut on the last day of the competition the prior year.
10/25/2019
Exclusive
16:43
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS15 Meet the 2020 Hopefuls
Women aspiring to be Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders remotely audition for the squad, sharing a bit about themselves and showing off their impressive moves.
11/24/2020
Highlight
02:45
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS15 E1A Rushed Training Camp Is No Excuse for Rushed Moves
Working on an abbreviated training schedule, Kelli and Judy evaluate the first night of auditions and call down a nervous rookie to address her hurried dance moves.
11/24/2020
Highlight
02:44
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS15 E3The Vets Enter the Training Bubble with Something to Prove
With plenty of experience under their belts, the 29 veterans return to training camp with every intention of showing Kelli and Judy they deserve one of the 36 spots on the squad.
12/08/2020
Highlight
03:54
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS15 E7The Hopefuls' Public-Speaking Prowess Is Put to the Test
On media day, the hopefuls demonstrate their communication skills while answering a series of questions from Kelli, Judy and four notable guest judges.
01/05/2021
Highlight
02:22
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS15 E8The Squad Performs the Signature Dance for the First Time
After making it through the auditioning and training process amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the dancers perform the team's signature pre-game routine for the first time as a squad.
01/12/2021
