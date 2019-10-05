Josh Turner - "I Saw the Light"

05/10/2019

Country star Josh Turner covers the classic Hank Williams tune "I Saw the Light" during CMT's Sweetest Summer Celebration.

More

Watching

Performance
03:20

Josh Turner - "I Saw the Light"

Country star Josh Turner covers the classic Hank Williams tune "I Saw the Light" during CMT's Sweetest Summer Celebration.
05/10/2019