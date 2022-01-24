CMT Music Videos
Mike Gossin featuring Cheyenne Kimball - "Let's Ride"
03/27/2023
Singer-songwriter Mike Gossin and his former Gloriana bandmate Cheyenne Kimball evoke a sense of happy nostalgia in the music video for their tune "Let's Ride."
More
Watching
Performance
03:00
CMT Music VideosRobby Johnson - "Tryin' to Get Over You"
Robby Johnson sings about dwelling on a lost love at the bar in the video for "Tryin' to Get Over You" from his 2022 album "Alive Right Now."
01/24/2022
Performance
03:18
CMT Music VideosSarah Darling - "Pretender"
Sarah Darling travels through the desert alone as she starts over after a love gone wrong in the video for her track "Pretender," about the one she left behind.
02/09/2022
Performance
03:08
CMT Music VideosBlane Howard - "Boot 'N' Rally"
Blane Howard plays for a buzzing bar crowd in his music video for "Boot 'N' Rally," a catchy song about pulling yourself up by your cowboy bootstraps.
05/23/2022
Performance
03:21
CMT Music VideosFaren Rachels - "Had to Be There"
Faren Rachels sings about the pain of a parent who isn't around for their children's formative moments in the music video for her song "Had to Be There."
07/12/2022
Performance
04:31
CMT Music VideosCalling Cadence - "Good Day"
Calling Cadence fills a stripped-down stage with their hearty sound in the music video for "Good Day," a foot-stomping fusion of funk, country and rock.
07/27/2022
Performance
03:55
CMT Music VideosAndrew Farriss - "You Are My Rock"
Andrew Farriss, a founding member of the Australian rock band INXS, shows gratitude to someone who is always there for him in the music video for his single "You Are My Rock."
08/18/2022
Performance
04:14
CMT Music VideosLeAnn Rimes - "spaceship"
LeAnn Rimes showcases her powerhouse vocals in the stripped-down music video for "spaceship," a song from her new studio album "god's work."
09/27/2022
Performance
03:58
CMT Music VideosPresley & Taylor and Haley Mae Campbell - "Never Not a Good Time"
The ladies of Presley & Taylor join Haley Mae Campbell at a rocking bar to get the party going in the video for their ferociously feel-good song "Never Not a Good Time."
02/03/2023
Performance
03:10
CMT Music VideosMichael Warren - "Another Round"
Michael Warren hopes the night never ends in the music video for "Another Round," an acoustic ballad about cherishing the little moments with that special someone.
02/15/2023
Performance
03:09
CMT Music VideosKalsey Kulyk - "Ain't Enough Whiskey"
Not even whiskey can convince Kalsey Kulyk to rekindle her romance with an old flame in the video for "Ain't Enough Whiskey."
02/22/2023
Performance
03:51
CMT Music VideosMike Gossin featuring Cheyenne Kimball - "Let's Ride"
Singer-songwriter Mike Gossin and his former Gloriana bandmate Cheyenne Kimball evoke a sense of happy nostalgia in the music video for their tune "Let's Ride."
03/27/2023
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:15
CMT Music Awards 2023Get Ready for CMT Music Awards Week
The road to the CMT Music Awards 2023 is packed with specials, celebrations and more, and it all starts with the CMT Music Awards Nominee Special, airing Monday, March 27, at 10/9c on CMT.
03/27/2023
Trailer
00:20
CMT StorytellersS2 Kane Brown Gets Up Close and Personal on CMT Storytellers
Country hitmaker and CMT Music Awards 2023 cohost Kane Brown shares the inspiration behind his songs on CMT Storytellers, premiering Tuesday at 10/9c
03/22/2023
Trailer
00:30
CMT Music Awards 2023See Fan-tastic Performances at This Year's CMT Music Awards
Catch Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Keith Urban and more performers onstage at the CMT Music Awards 2023, airing Sunday, April 2, at 8/7c on CBS.
03/16/2023
Trailer
01:30
1923The Duttons Take a Stand on 1923
1923, a Yellowstone origin story, introduces a new generation of the Dutton family as they explore the early 20th century in the Mountain West, streaming Sunday exclusively on Paramount+.
12/12/2022