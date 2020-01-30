Hit Story: Clint Black - "Killin' Time"

Clint Black recalls the moment he and "Killin' Time" co-writer Hayden Nicholas came up with the titular line in his 1989 hit single while driving to a $50 gig in Houston.

Clint Black recalls the moment he and "Killin' Time" co-writer Hayden Nicholas came up with the titular line in his 1989 hit single while driving to a $50 gig in Houston.
