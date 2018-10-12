CMT Music Videos

Rayne Johnson - "Laid Back"

01/15/2019

Country artist Rayne Johnson finds a girl who's a little more chill in the video for his song "Laid Back."

Performance
02:38

CMT Music Videos
Brett Eldredge - "The First Noel"

Brett Eldredge reimagines a Christmas classic in this music video for his song "The First Noel" directed by Reid Long.
12/10/2018
Performance
03:37

CMT Music Videos
Ruston Kelly - “Faceplant”

Country newcomer Ruston Kelly wrestles with personal demons in the video for his song “Faceplant.”
12/11/2018
Performance
04:52

CMT Music Videos
Ruston Kelly - “Big Brown Bus”

In the video for his song "Big Brown Bus," rising country star Ruston Kelly visits the Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center in Nashville, TN.
12/11/2018
Performance
02:48

CMT Music Videos
Ruston Kelly - “Jericho”

Singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly shares scenes from Nashville as he performs “Jericho,” a track from his debut album “Dying Star.”
12/11/2018
Performance
04:53

CMT Music Videos
Bill Anderson - "Waffle House Christmas"

Bill Anderson rings in the holidays with his own unique traditions in this music video for "Waffle House Christmas," directed by Lee Willard.
12/11/2018
Performance
02:59

CMT Music Videos
The Belles - "Didn't Break Mine"

Mother-daughter country duo The Belles refuses to shed any tears in the music video for their song “Didn’t Break Mine.”
12/18/2018
Performance
05:52

CMT Music Videos
Brandi Carlile - "Party of One"

In this music video directed by Berenice Eveno, Brandi Carlile performs her song "Party of One."
12/19/2018
Performance
03:21

CMT Music Videos
Faren Rachels - "On Paper"

Country singer Faren Rachels sings an ode to the wrong guy who's just right in the video for her song "On Paper."
01/15/2019
Performance
03:29

CMT Music Videos
Gone West - "Gone West"

Gone West, comprised of established musical artists Colbie Caillat, Jason Reeves, Justin Kawika Young and Nelly Joy, performs their self-titled track.
01/15/2019
Performance
03:30

CMT Music Videos
Jaden Michaels - "Behave"

Singer-songwriter Jaden Michaels performs her song "Behave" in a music video directed by Dylan Rucker.
01/15/2019
Performance
03:19

CMT Music Videos
Performance
03:52

CMT Music Videos
John Hiatt - "Cry to Me"

Country legend John Hiatt performs "Cry to Me" from his 2018 album "The Eclipse Sessions."
01/18/2019
Performance
03:08

CMT Music Videos
Danny Burns - "Let It Go"

Singer-songwriter Danny Burns performs his bluegrass-inflected song "Let It Go" with accompaniment from country artists Sam Bush and Jerry Douglas.
01/22/2019
Performance
04:08

CMT Music Videos
Kyle Park - "Rio"

Country artist Kyle Park performs "Rio," a song from his 2018 album "Don't Forget Where You Come From," in this music video directed by Paul De La Cerda.
01/30/2019
Performance
03:41

CMT Music Videos
Terra Bella - "Middle of Nowhere USA"

Terra Bella goes back to the little workshop where it all began in the video for their song "Middle of Nowhere USA."
01/31/2019
Performance
04:05

CMT Music Videos
Kalie Shorr - "Awake"

Rising artist Kalie Shorr performs the title track from her 2018 EP "Awake."
02/01/2019
Performance
03:05

CMT Music Videos
Carter Winter - "Skylines"

Country artist Carter Winter performs his song "Skylines" from the 2018 album "Temptation."
02/05/2019
Performance
03:06

CMT Music Videos
Dylan Scott - "Nothing to Do Town"

In this music video directed by Eric Welch, Dylan Scott performs "Nothing to Do Town" from his EP of the same name.
02/07/2019
Performance
02:52

CMT Music Videos
Hunter Hayes - "Heartbreak"

Country artist Hunter Hayes keeps his head up while going through the daily grind in the video for his song "Heartbreak."
02/14/2019
Performance
03:43

CMT Music Videos
Crowder - "Red Letters"

Crowder performs his song "Red Letters" from his 2018 album "I Know a Ghost" in this music video directed by Patrick Tohill.
02/14/2019
Performance
02:49

CMT Music Videos
Dan + Shay - "All to Myself" (Shadow Video)

In this music video directed by Patrick Tracy, Dan + Shay perform "All to Myself" from their self-titled album.
02/18/2019