American Young - "Gonna Be You"
05/07/2019
American Young sings about a love story that was destined to last in their music video "Gonna Be You," directed by Sean Hagwell.
Performance
03:06
CMT Music VideosJ.D. Shelburne - "She Keeps Me Up Nights"
In this music video directed by Dawson Waters, J.D. Shelburne finds himself in a roller-coaster romance as he performs "She Keeps Me Up Nights" from his album "Two Lane Town."
04/25/2019
Performance
05:05
CMT Music VideosRita Wilson - "Throw Me a Party"
A grieving family finds joy in their memories in the music video for Rita Wilson's "Throw Me a Party."
04/25/2019
Performance
03:28
CMT Music VideosErin Enderlin - "Broken"
A young woman drives away from the past in the video for singer-songwriter Erin Enderlin's "Broken."
04/26/2019
Performance
03:03
CMT Music VideosErin Enderlin - "Tonight I Don't Give a Damn"
A young woman in a dive bar indifferently accepts a man's advances in the video for singer-songwriter Erin Enderlin's "Tonight I Don't Give a Damn."
04/26/2019
Performance
04:25
CMT Music VideosErin Enderlin - "Till It's Gone"
Erin Enderlin faces her regrets as she performs "Till It's Gone" from her EP "Chapter 1: Tonight I Don't Give a Damn" in this music video directed by Ryan Nolan.
04/26/2019
Performance
03:11
CMT Music VideosJohn Gurney - "That's How You Got It"
John Gurney pays homage to retro aerobics workouts in this music video for "That's How You Got It" directed by Chase Lauer.
05/01/2019
Performance
03:02
CMT Music VideosJana Kramer - "Beautiful Lies"
Jana Kramer is in denial about her own heartbreak in the music video for her song "Beautiful Lies" directed by Matt Sayles.
05/03/2019
Performance
03:12
CMT Music VideosStephanie Urbina Jones and the Honky Tonk Mariachis - "Jolene”
In this music video directed by Sean Hagwell, Stephanie Urbina Jones puts her spin on the Dolly Parton classic -- accompanied by a mariachi band.
05/05/2019
Performance
02:52
CMT Music VideosRenee Blair - "Better Off"
Renee Blair is tired of an on-again, off-again relationship in the video for her song "Better Off," directed by Randy Shaffer.
05/06/2019
Performance
04:20
CMT Music VideosCledus T. Judd - "Man Crush"
Cledus T. Judd gets on the golf course and confesses his love for Tiger Woods in the music video for his song "Man Crush" directed by McCommas Video.
05/07/2019
Performance
03:40
Performance
03:43
CMT Music VideosHigh Valley - "Single Man"
Country duo High Valley reflects on the good things they've got in the music video for their song "Single Man."
05/16/2019
Performance
03:58
CMT Music VideosThe Marcus King Band - "Goodbye Carolina"
A broken romance ends with a tearful farewell in this music video for The Marcus King Band's song "Goodbye Carolina."
05/16/2019
Performance
02:41
CMT Music VideosLove and Theft - "Gimme Tonight"
Smoke and whiskey permeate the haunting images in the music video for country duo Love and Theft's "Gimme Tonight."
05/16/2019
Performance
02:40
CMT Music VideosMolly Tuttle - "Take the Journey"
Molly Tuttle shows off her commanding clawhammer skills in this minimalist music video for "Take the Journey."
05/16/2019
Performance
03:10
CMT Music VideosAndy Velo - "Half-Truths & Other Lies"
In this music video directed by Dustin Haney, Andy Velo feels the sting of heartbreak as he performs his song "Half-Truths & Other Lies."
05/21/2019
Performance
02:44
CMT Music VideosCaroline Jones - "The Line"
Caroline Jones performs an acoustic version of her song "The Line" live at SiriusXM Radio in this video featuring footage from tour dates with Kenny Chesney.
06/17/2019
Performance
03:11
CMT Music VideosAlyssa Micaela - "Heartbreak Vacay"
Alyssa Micaela mends her broken heart by kicking back on the beach in this Quinton Cook-directed music video for her song "Heartbreak Vacay."
06/19/2019
Performance
03:14
CMT Music VideosHoliday State - "Friday Feelin'"
Holiday State hits the beach in this music video for their single "Friday Feelin'" directed by Hunter Gulan.
06/21/2019
Performance
03:05
CMT Music VideosRodney Crowell featuring Randy Rogers and Lee Ann Womack – "Flatland Hillbillies"
In this music video directed by Victor Eger, Rodney Crowell performs his hit "Flatland Hillbillies" featuring Randy Rogers and Lee Ann Womack.
06/24/2019