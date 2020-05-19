Hit Story: Tanya Tucker - "Delta Dawn"

05/19/2020

Country icon Tanya Tucker describes recording her 1972 hit song "Delta Dawn" with legendary producer Billy Sherrill and how the song changed her life.

