CMT Music Videos

Gretchen Wilson - "Stacy"

12/03/2018

Country singer-songwriter Gretchen Wilson performs "Stacy," a track off her album "Ready to Get Rowdy."

Performance
04:17

Bailey Bryan - “Songbird”

Bailey Bryan reflects on her place in the world in this music video for her single “Songbird.”
11/30/2018
Performance
03:25

Jenna Paulette - "F-150"

Jenna Paulette performs her song "F-150" in this Zach Dyer-directed music video.
11/30/2018
Performance
03:30

Jenna Paulette - "Slow Dancing on the Moon"

In this Zach Dyer-directed music video, Jenna Paulette performs her song "Slow Dancing on the Moon."
11/30/2018
Performance
03:37

Jenna Paulette - "Shooting Stars"

Jenna Paulette performs her song "Shooting Stars" in this music video directed by Zach Dyer.
11/30/2018
Performance
03:16

Lucie Silvas - “Kite”

Country artist Lucie Silvas performs “Kite,” the lead single from her 2018 album “E.G.O.”
11/30/2018
Performance
04:18

Westside Cast featuring Alexandra Kay, Taz Zavala and Pia Toscano - “Champagne High”

The cast of Netflix’s unscripted series “Westside” shares a glimpse into the highs and lows of pursuing their Hollywood dreams in this music video for “Champagne High.”
11/30/2018
Performance
02:43

Tracy Lawrence - "Frozen in Time"

Tracy Lawrence gets festive in this music video for "Frozen in Time" directed by Carl Diebold.
11/30/2018
Performance
04:39

for KING & COUNTRY - “Little Drummer Boy”

for KING & COUNTRY puts a new spin on a holiday classic in this live performance music video of “Little Drummer Boy” directed by Ben Smallbone.
11/30/2018
Performance
03:18

Nick Wayne - "If You Ever Wanna"

In this music video directed by Alex Ferrari, Nick Wayne hits the road with his single "If You Ever Wanna" from his album "Two Sides."
12/03/2018
Performance
02:50

Brett Eldredge featuring Meghan Trainor - "Baby, It's Cold Outside" (from CMT Crossroads)

Brett Eldredge and Meghan Trainor heat up the holidays with their flirty performance of "Baby, It's Cold Outside" during their edition of CMT Crossroads.
12/03/2018
Performance
03:37

Sammy Arriaga - "WTH"

In this music video directed by Dylan Rucker, Sammy Arriaga experiences the ups and downs of love while performing his single "WTH."
12/04/2018
Performance
03:25

Emily Ann Roberts - "I've Got Forever"

Emily Ann Roberts wears her heart on her sleeve in this romantic music video for her song "I've Got Forever."
12/04/2018
Performance
03:52

Hannah Bethel - "Train"

In this music video directed by Dawson Waters, Hannah Bethel dreams of a life without limits as she performs "Train."
12/04/2018
Performance
03:39

Nora Collins - "Plain Jane"

In this music video directed by Jason Lee Denton, Nora Collins performs "Plain Jane" from her album "Strings."
12/06/2018
Performance
02:38

Brett Eldredge - "The First Noel"

Brett Eldredge reimagines a Christmas classic in this music video for his song "The First Noel" directed by Reid Long.
12/10/2018
Performance
03:37

Ruston Kelly - “Faceplant”

Country newcomer Ruston Kelly wrestles with personal demons in the video for his song “Faceplant.”
12/11/2018
Performance
04:52

Ruston Kelly - “Big Brown Bus”

In the video for his song "Big Brown Bus," rising country star Ruston Kelly visits the Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center in Nashville, TN.
12/11/2018
Performance
02:48

Ruston Kelly - “Jericho”

Singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly shares scenes from Nashville as he performs “Jericho,” a track from his debut album “Dying Star.”
12/11/2018
Performance
04:53

Bill Anderson - "Waffle House Christmas"

Bill Anderson rings in the holidays with his own unique traditions in this music video for "Waffle House Christmas," directed by Lee Willard.
12/11/2018
Performance
02:59

The Belles - "Didn't Break Mine"

Mother-daughter country duo The Belles refuses to shed any tears in the music video for their song “Didn’t Break Mine.”
12/18/2018