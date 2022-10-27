CMT Gives a Heartfelt Tribute to Loretta Lynn

10/27/2022

CMT will pay tribute to an incomparable country artist with Coal Miner's Daughter A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn, airing Sunday at 7/6c.

CMT will pay tribute to an incomparable country artist with Coal Miner's Daughter A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn, airing Sunday at 7/6c.
