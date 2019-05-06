Carrie Underwood and Kane Brown Know Their Fans Are Always with Them

06/05/2019

Carrie Underwood and Kane Brown shout out their loyal fans while chatting backstage at the 2019 CMT Music Awards.

More

Watching

Backstage
00:43

Carrie Underwood and Kane Brown Know Their Fans Are Always with Them

Carrie Underwood and Kane Brown shout out their loyal fans while chatting backstage at the 2019 CMT Music Awards.
06/05/2019