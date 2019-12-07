Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team

Inside the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Locker Room

07/28/2019

Phil and Kelli provide an inside look at the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders locker room.

More

Watching

Exclusive
03:47

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Hair Flips

Mastering the effortless, sexy hair flip is a must to earn a spot on the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders team.
07/12/2019
Exclusive
08:14

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Reactions

Candidates' reactions span from tears of joy to hugs to shock when the women learn they'll be a part of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders team.
07/12/2019
Exclusive
06:07

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Top Emotional Eliminations

Through the years, Kelli and Judy have delivered heartbreaking news to many candidates.
07/12/2019
Exclusive
02:20

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Tryout Fails

From botched kick lines to wardrobe malfunctions, Judy and Kelli look back at some of the biggest audition debacles.
07/19/2019
Exclusive
01:49

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Phil Whitfield - Best Security Guard

Security guard Phil Whitfield, cheerleader of cheerleaders, can always be counted on to fire up the hopefuls when they need an energy boost.
07/19/2019
Exclusive
06:46

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
A Tour of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' Home Stadium

Stadium ambassador Phil Whitfield offers an exclusive look at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and the Dallas Cowboys.
07/22/2019
Exclusive
02:36

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Tough Love

Whether they're making cuts or motivating the women, Kelli and Judy have doled out their fair share of tough love on Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team.
07/26/2019
Exclusive
02:11

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Kick Line Crash Course

Heather and her Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders teammates break down the moves for their signature kick line.
07/27/2019
Exclusive
02:51

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Inside the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Locker Room

Phil and Kelli provide an inside look at the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders locker room.
07/28/2019
Exclusive
03:22

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Teach a Former Cowboy How to Dance

Former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Bradie James learns hair flips, sexy hips and more dance moves from the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.
07/30/2019
Highlight
04:18

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
The Judges Head to the Deliberation Room

Expectations are high as Charm La'Donna and Melissa Rycroft join Kelli and Judy to decide which hopefuls will advance to the semifinal.
08/02/2019
Highlight
02:54

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
The Semifinalists Are Revealed

Phil Whitfield reveals which DCC hopefuls are heading to the semifinal, and the semifinalists prepare for a grueling first day at rehearsals.
08/02/2019
Highlight
05:07

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
The Finalists Are Announced

The DCC hopefuls nervously await their fate as Kelli and Judy reveal who will be moving on to finals.
08/09/2019
Highlight
04:21

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
The Retiring Vets Say Goodbye

The retiring veterans give emotional farewell speeches to the rest of the squad, and Yuko makes an exciting announcement about her future.
08/09/2019
Exclusive
06:40

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
The Transformation Begins

The rookies try jump splits and high kicks, Kelli and Judy consider squad leaders, the dancers get fitted for uniforms, and guest choreographer Travis Wall comes to rehearsal.
08/31/2019
Highlight
03:45

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
The Candidates Visit the Dallas VA Medical Center

The candidates perform a dance routine at the Dallas VA Medical Center, and Kelli pays close attention to the rookies as they interact with the veterans.
09/06/2019
Highlight
03:47

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
A Picture Is Worth a Spot on the Team

The dancers don the DCC garb for photo shoots during which Judy and Kelli evaluate the ladies' photogenic qualities with a fine-tooth comb.
10/11/2019
Highlight
03:54

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Kelli and Judy Reveal the Team

After a grueling summer of training, Kelli and Judy announce the final roster, and the ladies chosen for the team celebrate.
10/25/2019
Highlight
04:14

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
The Team Performs at Their First Game

The ladies shine bright at their first performance, and rookie Lily talks about her dream coming true after being cut on the last day of the competition the prior year.
10/25/2019