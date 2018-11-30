CMT Music Videos
Hannah Bethel - "Train"
12/04/2018
In this music video directed by Dawson Waters, Hannah Bethel dreams of a life without limits as she performs "Train."
Performance
03:37
CMT Music VideosJenna Paulette - "Shooting Stars"
Jenna Paulette performs her song "Shooting Stars" in this music video directed by Zach Dyer.
11/30/2018
Performance
03:16
CMT Music VideosLucie Silvas - “Kite”
Country artist Lucie Silvas performs “Kite,” the lead single from her 2018 album “E.G.O.”
11/30/2018
Performance
04:18
CMT Music VideosWestside Cast featuring Alexandra Kay, Taz Zavala and Pia Toscano - “Champagne High”
The cast of Netflix’s unscripted series “Westside” shares a glimpse into the highs and lows of pursuing their Hollywood dreams in this music video for “Champagne High.”
11/30/2018
Performance
02:43
CMT Music VideosTracy Lawrence - "Frozen in Time"
Tracy Lawrence gets festive in this music video for "Frozen in Time" directed by Carl Diebold.
11/30/2018
Performance
04:39
CMT Music Videosfor KING & COUNTRY - “Little Drummer Boy”
for KING & COUNTRY puts a new spin on a holiday classic in this live performance music video of “Little Drummer Boy” directed by Ben Smallbone.
11/30/2018
Performance
03:18
CMT Music VideosNick Wayne - "If You Ever Wanna"
In this music video directed by Alex Ferrari, Nick Wayne hits the road with his single "If You Ever Wanna" from his album "Two Sides."
12/03/2018
Performance
03:37
CMT Music VideosGretchen Wilson - "Stacy"
Country singer-songwriter Gretchen Wilson performs "Stacy," a track off her album "Ready to Get Rowdy."
12/03/2018
Performance
02:50
CMT Music VideosBrett Eldredge featuring Meghan Trainor - "Baby, It's Cold Outside" (from CMT Crossroads)
Brett Eldredge and Meghan Trainor heat up the holidays with their flirty performance of "Baby, It's Cold Outside" during their edition of CMT Crossroads.
12/03/2018
Performance
03:28
CMT Music VideosSammy Arriaga - "WTH"
In this music video directed by Dylan Rucker, Sammy Arriaga experiences the ups and downs of love while performing his single "WTH."
12/04/2018
Performance
03:25
CMT Music VideosEmily Ann Roberts - "I've Got Forever"
Emily Ann Roberts wears her heart on her sleeve in this romantic music video for her song "I've Got Forever."
12/04/2018
Performance
03:52
CMT Music VideosNora Collins - "Plain Jane"
In this music video directed by Jason Lee Denton, Nora Collins performs "Plain Jane" from her album "Strings."
12/06/2018
Performance
02:38
CMT Music VideosBrett Eldredge - "The First Noel"
Brett Eldredge reimagines a Christmas classic in this music video for his song "The First Noel" directed by Reid Long.
12/10/2018
Performance
03:37
CMT Music VideosRuston Kelly - “Faceplant”
Country newcomer Ruston Kelly wrestles with personal demons in the video for his song “Faceplant.”
12/11/2018
Performance
04:52
CMT Music VideosRuston Kelly - “Big Brown Bus”
In the video for his song "Big Brown Bus," rising country star Ruston Kelly visits the Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center in Nashville, TN.
12/11/2018
Performance
02:48
CMT Music VideosRuston Kelly - “Jericho”
Singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly shares scenes from Nashville as he performs “Jericho,” a track from his debut album “Dying Star.”
12/11/2018
Performance
04:53
CMT Music VideosBill Anderson - "Waffle House Christmas"
Bill Anderson rings in the holidays with his own unique traditions in this music video for "Waffle House Christmas," directed by Lee Willard.
12/11/2018
Performance
02:59
CMT Music VideosThe Belles - "Didn't Break Mine"
Mother-daughter country duo The Belles refuses to shed any tears in the music video for their song “Didn’t Break Mine.”
12/18/2018
Performance
05:52
CMT Music VideosBrandi Carlile - "Party of One"
In this music video directed by Berenice Eveno, Brandi Carlile performs her song "Party of One."
12/19/2018
Performance
03:21
CMT Music VideosFaren Rachels - "On Paper"
Country singer Faren Rachels sings an ode to the wrong guy who's just right in the video for her song "On Paper."
01/15/2019